Streaming Summit at NAB Show To Focus On Monetization and Technology

WASHINGTON, D.C. – NAB Show, in association with Streaming Summit Conference Chairman Dan Rayburn, will again produce the two-day event with a focus on the OTT video industry. The Streaming Summit will take place April 8-9 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. A new dedicated website has been launched at nabstreamingsummit.com and includes details on the call for speakers submission process.

The event will feature nearly 100 speakers across two tracks. Technical topics to be addressed include the transcoding, packaging, monetization and playback of live and on-demand video, including how to deliver the best viewing experience. Attendees will also learn how to capitalize on direct-to-consumer offerings and how some of the largest companies in the world are monetizing their video libraries via advertising, subscription and other monetization strategies.

“The Streaming Summit is a critical component in NAB Show’s continued focus on the business, technology and content powering the phenomenal growth of OTT video and streaming,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. ”This one-of-a-kind summit is an opportunity for attendees to hear from key influencers in the business.”

The Streaming Summit will also feature nearly a dozen fireside chats with key executives in the online video market, including Amazon, Google, Facebook, Comcast, Hulu and many other leading OTT platforms.

Program details are available at nabstreamingsummit.com, and speaking proposals are now being accepted. For inquiries, please contact Dan Rayburn at (917) 523-4562 or emaildan@danrayburn.com.

