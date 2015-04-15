StoryTeller Continues Interactive Content Expansion with Live Polling, Providing Complete TV News Presentation Solution

Interactive touchscreen solution expands content with additional polling capabilities, plus weather, traffic, social media, and more, to provide fully integrated local newsroom solution.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – April 15, 2015 – AccuWeather, Inc., the global leader in weather information and digital media, continues to dramatically expand its StoryTeller® Interactive Touchscreen Solution content and capabilities for fast, easy, and effective local TV news presentations, featured at the 2015 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show® this week.

Through StoryTeller’s interactive Polling Application, broadcasters can incorporate live, customized audience polling into news stories with new Twitter hashtag voting capabilities as well as through station websites. The application also includes new enhanced graphics, 3D views, and multiple poll view features, sharing viewer poll results in real time on-air through engaging, interactive presentations that will appeal to a digital-savvy audience.

StoryTeller Polling set-up and reporting is simple and seamless. In minutes, broadcasters can quickly enter polling questions on any national, regional, or local trending topic in StoryTeller’s easy automated editor, choose their polling presentation view, and invite viewers to provide feedback. As viewers place their votes, the Polling Application automatically tabulates the results for real-time, on-air audience feedback and news story impact.

New Polling Application capabilities will be demonstrated in StoryTeller by AccuWeather – the complete interactive touchscreen solution for the entire news presentation, including weather, sports, social media, traffic, crime, special events, and more – for the first time at the 2015 NAB Show in AccuWeather Booth #SL6009.

“To lead in your market, real-time audience engagement is a necessity for live broadcasts. Instead of a one-way approach to communicating a story, this creates a true sense of involvement with the station and their community, attracting and retaining digital-savvy viewers,” Loren Tobia, Vice President of Sales for AccuWeather’s Display Systems and Services division said. “What’s even more compelling about the StoryTeller solution is that we’ve designed it to be straight-forward and easy for stations to implement. There’s no sophisticated coding or advanced programming skills required. The Polling Application makes it simple to create polls in minutes through StoryTeller.”

At NAB 2015, AccuWeather is introducing additional new and enhanced StoryTeller features that will transform local news operations. Ground-breaking enhancements including new integration of Baron Services, all-new traffic application with Radiate Media, streamlined social media and UGC functionality, and Drone HD video integration – plus enhanced real-time polling – will be demoed at the show at AccuWeather Booth #SL6009.

About StoryTeller

AccuWeather is a global leader in digital media, developing award-winning AccuWeather apps and partnering with all major manufacturers of mobile devices, serving up to 10 billion data requests every day. AccuWeather has applied this digital expertise to develop the unique StoryTeller Interactive Touchscreen Solution, the only tool of its kind for the entire newsroom that brings every story to life in all-new compelling, interactive, and engaging ways. Interactive content available on StoryTeller includes weather with Superior Accuracy™ from AccuWeather, live polling, sports, social media, traffic, crime, special events, and more. StoryTeller Touchscreen Solution is used in newsrooms across North America, including 14 of the top 15 U.S. markets, as well as in China, Belgium, Nigeria, and South America with a global audience reach of over 100 million U.S. viewers and more than 300 million worldwide.

Visit www.AccuWeather.com/StoryTeller for additional information.

VIDEO: See the unique StoryTeller solution in action.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

Every day, over a billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hourly and Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ with customized content and engaging video presentations available on smart phones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites, connected TVs, and Internet appliances, as well as via radio, television, and newspapers. Founded in 1962 by Dr. Joel N. Myers – a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society who was recognized as one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur Magazine's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs – AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly-customized enterprise solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. AccuWeather's CEO, Barry Lee Myers, is an award-winning leader in global weather information issues and one of the world's most recognized advocates for cooperative relationships between government weather agencies and the weather industry. He is a leader in the digital weather information space.

Visit www.AccuWeather.com for additional information.