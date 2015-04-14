StoryTeller Brings New Levels of Health Reporting to Local TV Newsrooms

Disease Forecast application added to lineup of enhanced news, traffic, social media/UGC, weather, and more StoryTeller apps, delivering the only complete interactive touchscreen solution for the entire newsroom.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – April 14, 2015 – AccuWeather, Inc., the global leader in weather information and digital media, is bringing a new type of forecasting to the revolutionary StoryTeller® Interactive Touchscreen Solution with the addition of the new Disease Forecast application.

The new Disease Forecast application will provide instant access to state-level forecasts for over 30 types of infectious diseases that threaten the United States and coverage of over 200 diseases globally. With its integration into the StoryTeller solution, broadcasters can help viewers understand and track the nature and impact of disease outbreaks from their local and regional communities to any place on Earth through innovative and engaging presentations. Disease data includes malaria, food borne illness, measles, mumps, and more, providing newsrooms with fast, easy, and effective tools to break local health stories first.

“Our new Disease Forecast app is a part of our continuing commitment to making StoryTeller the only complete interactive touchscreen presentation solution for newsrooms,” Ryan Ayres, Vice President of Display Systems and Services for AccuWeather said. “The range and depth of dynamic presentations that stations can easily provide for their digital-savvy audiences makes StoryTeller the must-have investment that local news stations should consider at NAB 2015.”

The Bio Disease Forecast application will be demonstrated in StoryTeller by AccuWeather – the complete interactive touchscreen solution for the entire newsroom – for the first time at the 2015 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show®.

At NAB 2015, AccuWeather is introducing additional new and enhanced StoryTeller features that will transform local news operations. Ground-breaking weather enhancements including new integration of Baron Services, an all-new traffic application with Radiate Media, improved social media and user-generated content (UGC) functionality, enhanced real-time polling, Drone HD video integration, and, of course, the new Disease Forecast application will be demoed live at NAB AccuWeather Booth #SL6009.

To learn more about StoryTeller, schedule executive interviews, and preview new product features at NAB 2015, contact Justin Roberti at 814-235-8756 orJustin.Roberti@AccuWeather.com.

About StoryTeller

AccuWeather is a global leader in digital media, developing award-winning AccuWeather apps and partnering with all major manufacturers of mobile devices, serving up to 10 billion data requests every day. AccuWeather has applied this digital expertise to develop the unique StoryTeller Interactive Touchscreen Solution, the only tool of its kind for the entire newsroom that brings every story to life in all-new compelling, interactive, and engaging ways. Interactive content available on StoryTeller includes weather with Superior Accuracy™ from AccuWeather, live polling, sports, social media, traffic, crime, special events, and more. StoryTeller Touchscreen Solution is used in newsrooms across North America, including 14 of the top 15 U.S. markets, as well as in China, Belgium, Nigeria, and South America with a global audience reach of over 100 million U.S. viewers and more than 300 million worldwide.

Visit www.AccuWeather.com/StoryTeller for additional information.

VIDEO: See the unique StoryTeller solution in action.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

Every day, over a billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hourly and Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ with customized content and engaging video presentations available on smart phones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites, connected TVs, and Internet appliances, as well as via radio, television, and newspapers. Founded in 1962 by Dr. Joel N. Myers – a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society who was recognized as one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur Magazine's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs – AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly-customized enterprise solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. AccuWeather's CEO, Barry Lee Myers, is an award-winning leader in global weather information issues and one of the world's most recognized advocates for cooperative relationships between government weather agencies and the weather industry. He is a leader in the digital weather information space.

Visit www.AccuWeather.com for additional information.