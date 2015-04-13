StoryTeller Brings Advanced Traffic Reporting Experience to Local TV through New Partnership with Radiate Media

More live traffic cameras and detailed incident data than ever before are available in revolutionary interactive touchscreen solution, revealed at the 2015 NAB Show.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – April 13, 2015 – AccuWeather, Inc., the global leader in weather information and digital media, announces a strategic partnership with Radiate Media, the leading independent provider of broadcast traffic solutions.

Under the new partnership, StoryTeller® Interactive Touchscreen Solution by AccuWeather, the revolutionary interactive presentation system for the entire newsroom, fully integrates Radiate Media TruTraffic, enabling an advanced traffic reporting experience for local TV news. The all-new traffic application provides access to more live cameras and detailed incident data than ever before in StoryTeller, as well as engaging 2D and 3D traffic landscapes with real-time traffic flow patterns and congestion levels to provide the “breaking traffic” story.

New StoryTeller traffic integrates AccuWeather weather forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ to provide all of the information viewers are looking for to help their lives, from driving conditions for the daily commute to local weather and travel time updates. Additional enhanced capabilities include social media updates to share what viewers are saying about traffic and weather conditions, driving additional on-air engagement. Importantly, the new traffic solution is turnkey – for fast, easy, and efficient for any broadcaster.

Radiate Media TruTraffic will be demonstrated in StoryTeller by AccuWeather – the complete interactive touchscreen solution for the entire news presentation, including weather, live polling, sports, social media, crime, special events, and more – for the first time at the 2015 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show® this week in AccuWeather Booth #SL6009.

“With the overwhelming adoption of StoryTeller in broadcast – which is used in 14 of the top 15 U.S. markets and reaches over 100 million U.S. viewers – now is the time to deliver the next generation of traffic reporting to our clients. Radiate Media is a strategic partner who can effectively serve our markets with rich, engaging, and accurate traffic content in StoryTeller, providing a significant competitive advantage to stations," said Ryan Ayres, Vice President of Display Systems and Services for AccuWeather.

“Combining Radiate Media’s traffic data and enhanced graphics system with the quality products and services of AccuWeather, we will provide tremendous opportunity and storytelling capabilities that our partners and viewers have been asking for,” said Dave Waskiewicz, SVP Broadcast Operations for Radiate Media.

At NAB 2015, AccuWeather is introducing additional new and enhanced StoryTeller features that will transform local news operations. Features and enhancements include ground-breaking weather enhancements with new integration of Baron Services, improved social media and UGC functionality, enhanced real-time polling, and Drone HD video integration – plus all-new traffic application with Radiate Media – will be demoed at the show at AccuWeather Booth #SL6009.

About StoryTeller

AccuWeather is a global leader in digital media, developing award-winning AccuWeather apps and partnering with all major manufacturers of mobile devices, serving up to 10 billion data requests every day. AccuWeather has applied this digital expertise to develop the unique StoryTeller Interactive Touchscreen Solution, the only tool of its kind for the entire newsroom that brings every story to life in all-new compelling, interactive, and engaging ways. Interactive content available on StoryTeller includes weather with Superior Accuracy™ from AccuWeather, live polling, sports, social media, traffic, crime, special events, and more. StoryTeller Touchscreen Solution is used in newsrooms across North America, including 14 of the top 15 U.S. markets, as well as in China, Belgium, Nigeria, and South America with a global audience reach of over 100 million U.S. viewers and more than 300 million worldwide.

Visit www.AccuWeather.com/StoryTeller for additional information.

VIDEO: See the unique StoryTeller solution in action.

