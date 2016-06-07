StorExcel AXZiS Platform Integrates Robust IPV Curator Media Asset Management With Quantum Xcellis Storage

DENVER -- June 7, 2016 -- StorExcel, a developer and provider of next-generation content management and workflow automation solutions for scale-out storage environments, today announced that its turnkey StorExcel AXZiS platform now integrates the acclaimed IPV Curator media asset management (MAM) system with the award-winning Quantum Xcellis high-performance shared workflow storage system. Equipped with Curator, AXZiS delivers advanced asset management capabilities that are ideal for demanding sports production and corporate video applications.

"As part of our fully integrated AXZiS platform, IPV Curator provides a robust and proven end-to-end asset management layer that seamlessly coordinates media production, editing, and content management," said Lance Hukill, president at StorExcel. "The synergistic integration of Curator into AXZiS makes it easy for companies both large and small to quickly realize sophisticated MAM capabilities within their collaborative production workflows and, in turn, maximize the value of their media assets."

"Integrating components in this way significantly increases production efficiency, reduces operating costs, and creates a new means of driving content production in both live and nonlive environments," added Nigel Booth, executive vice president for business development at IPV. "The StorExcel AXZiS platform built on our Curator MAM system and Quantum's Xcellis storage system will assist any organization wanting to speed up the production process or efficiently manage its archive."

Delivered and supported by StorExcel, a Quantum and IPV partner, the AXZiS platform allows content creators and producers to reduce the time and cost associated with their shift to higher-performing shared workflow storage with exceptional scalability. Rather than work with a variety of vendors for integration and support, users can make a single call to StorExcel. Running on the Quantum Xcellis high-performance shared storage platform as a native application, IPV Curator offers an intelligent archive management environment in which media assets are migrated through storage tiers according to their age, temporal relevance, and priority. The system's built-in knowledge management ensures that assets reside on the most appropriate storage media, from on-premises systems to the cloud.

In the sports production environment, IPV Curator gives users contextual search and automated proxy workflow tools that allow them to show every goal, strike, assist, run, and slam dunk as it happens, supported by commentary and trending opinion. For highlights programs, IPV Curator allows concurrent users to perform translation, subtitling, and editing, all on low-resolution, metadata-rich, timecode-accurate files before all elements are brought together in the high-resolution program.

In corporate video applications, the integration of IPV Curator into the AXZiS platform supports fast creation and delivery of content when and where it is needed. With the help of Curator's archive, media management, and content production and repurposing tools -- including fast, highly accurate contextual archive and web search functions -- users can leverage new and existing assets to provide timely and compelling content.

More information about StorExcel and the company's products and services is available at www.storexcel.com.

About StorExcel

StorExcel, a reseller and systems integrator, provides next-generation content management and workflow automation solutions that meet the needs of scale-out storage environments in the public and private sector markets. The company focuses on helping clients reduce their operational costs while accelerating innovation with their business and mission-critical information. StorExcel provides cost-optimized strategies, solutions and services to complement current operations with future extensibility and scalability for its clients.

