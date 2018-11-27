StorageDNA Joins Studio Network Solutions, Backblaze, and Spectra Logic to Ease Migration From LTO-5 and LTO-6

IRVINE, Calif. — Nov. 27, 2018 — StorageDNA is partnering with Studio Network Solutions (SNS), Backblaze, and Spectra Logic to offer smart migration bundles that allow users to move content from archives stored on aging LTO tapes to spinning disk, cloud, or newer-generation LTO tape technology based on their needs. Built around StorageDNA's intelligent archive engine, the bundled software/hardware solutions include DNAevolution software and either a Spectra® Stack automated tape library; SNS disk storage with AI autotagging and the ShareBrowser file and asset manager; or Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage with B2 Fireball for rapid ingest of large data sets.

"Over the past five to 10 years, companies in the media and entertainment space have accumulated very large archives on older LTO-5 and LTO-6 tapes," said Tridib Chakravarty (tC), president and CEO at StorageDNA. "With newer generations of LTO tape technology, and disk and cloud storage options becoming more affordable and attractive, companies are looking to move their data off LTO-5 or LTO-6 archives. Working with Spectra Logic, SNS, and Backblaze, we're offering best-of-breed software with best-of-breed hardware to provide a cost-effective, yet highly functional, solution for migrating content from one storage medium to another."

The smart migration bundles offered by StorageDNA and its partners give users a way to pull data out of LTO-5 and LTO-6 archives and put it on a medium that guarantees ongoing access. Options with AI-based intelligence, powerful metadata harvesting capabilities, and accelerated transport mechanisms help users to better understand, access, and leverage the content being stored.

StorageDNA's DNAevolution intelligent archive software, newly released in version 4.8, handles IT-centric backup and archive of folders smoothly, as well as Avid and Adobe projects within conventional media workflows. In addition to extensive metadata intelligence, the v4.8 software features smart migration capabilities, with enhanced scanning of new data and faster data transfers.

The EVO shared storage server from SNS combines a highly configurable storage array with an extensive workflow toolset for post-production and broadcast workflows. Every EVO system features unlimited media asset management, file automation tools, AI-powered asset tagging, and enhanced integration with Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, DaVinci Resolve 15, Avid Media Composer, and other creative applications. EVO enables users to consolidate multiple tiers of storage into a single organized database, and edit 4K, 6K, and 8K media directly from the server.

B2 Cloud Storage from Backblaze offers unlimited free uploads, and all data is instantly available for download via API, CLI, or web browser with the lowest download fees in the industry. Priced at $5 per terabyte per month, B2 Cloud Storage is one-fourth the cost of Amazon's S3. In addition, Backblaze offers the B2 Fireball, a rapid ingest service that simplifies the migration of massive data sets.

Designed to be installed, expanded, and managed easily, the Spectra Stack automated tape library from Spectra Logic is rated at a 100 percent duty cycle, meaning it is one of the only stackable libraries built to perform in a 24/7 environment. Scalable from 10 to 560 tape slots and from one to 42 tape drives, a Spectra Stack library enables users to store more than 6.7PB (16.7PB compressed) of data. StorageDNA has partnered with Spectra Logic to provide a Spectra Stack 80-slot, two-drive, scalable LTO solution, along with a preconfigured server with DNAevolution v4.8 software pre-installed. In addition, Spectra Logic can include free LTO-6 loaner drives for use during the migration process.

"Studio Network Solutions is a well-established provider of intelligent media storage, Backblaze offers an exceptional combination of price and access in cloud storage, and Spectra Logic is simply the best-known LTO tape brand in media and entertainment," added Chakravarty. "We're proud to be partnering with these remarkable companies in addressing a critical need in today's storage marketplace."

The new smart migration bundles from StorageDNA, SNS, Backblaze, and Spectra Logic are available now from the companies' distribution partners.

StorageDNA is also offering a rental option designed for companies that aren't prepared to invest in further LTO hardware. For as little as $900 a month, customers can rent an eight-slot, one-drive LTO-8 library and software to move data off existing LTO-5 and LTO-6 tapes.

About StorageDNA

StorageDNA helps media professionals move, manage, search, and access digital filed-based assets for faster repurposing and monetization of content. DNAevolution is the company's groundbreaking nearline and archive workflow solution for LTO LTFS that helps customers build more cost-effective, scalable, and secure archives. StorageDNA's solutions power some of the most complex and critical workflows for customers worldwide ranging from broadcasters, major film studios, and television production companies, to sports organizations, government agencies, and Fortune 500 corporations.

