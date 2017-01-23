Steve Holyhead Joins AJA Video Systems as Senior Product Manager

Industry Veteran Brings More than Twenty Years of Industry Experience to New Role

Grass Valley, CA (January 23, 2017)--AJA Video Systems has hired Steve Holyhead as the new Senior Product Manager for desktop products, based in the company's Grass Valley, Calif. headquarters. Steve joins AJA from Fox Broadcasting Company where he most recently served as Director of Technical Operations. He brings a wealth of experience into this role, having worked in senior positions both client-side in production, and with technology developers that include Avid and Discreet (now Autodesk).

“Having worked with AJA products for my entire career, as a partner, integrator, editor and customer, I have long-standing love and respect for the quality of their products and the engineering they represent,” said Steve. “I’m thrilled to join such an accomplished team, and to help drive development direction on AJA’s award-winning line of desktop products.”

Steve recently moved to Grass Valley from Los Angeles. In addition to working with Fox, his 20+ years of industry experience include developing professional digital video workflows with BloomCast, managing post production operations at Discovery Communications and working as a technology evangelist, producer and technical marketing manager for both Discreet Logic (now Autodesk) and Avid Technology. He has also developed Avid and Adobe training courses for multiple partners, including Lynda.com (now LinkedIn learning).

“Steve brings a unique blend of real-world production and technology developer experience to AJA. His deep understanding of production, broadcast and post, together with his experience both designing enterprise scale workflows and as a master trainer for Adobe, Apple and Avid products, will make powerful contributions to the success of our customers” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “We look forward to having Steve join us here in Grass Valley, and working closely with our desktop product developers and partners.”

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

# # #