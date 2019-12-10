Take 1 appoints industry expert, Stephen Stewart, as COO.

CRANBROOK, KENT — December 10, 2019 – Broadcast metadata and transcription service provider, Take 1, has hired Stephen Stewart to fill the newly created position of chief operating officer. The appointment is part of a broader restructure of the company’s senior management team to support their ambitious service and technology expansion plans.

With previous roles as the vice president of global content operations for the BBC and global head of operations at Mirriad Advertising plc. as well as positions at Red Bee Media and Deluxe, Stewart is a broadcast and production operations specialist with broad experience.

“The media industry in general, and metadata and transcription services specifically, are changing dramatically with an increased focus on technology and AI,” says Stewart. “After twenty years in the industry, Take 1 have already proven that they have the skills and experience to adapt to changing industry needs, and I’m looking forward to working with the team to maintain their position as industry leaders in this dynamic market.”

As Take 1 COO, Stewart will lead the transition of Take 1 Cloud solutions into production and implement processes to both maintain the company’s security credentials and secure additional industry accreditations. He will also be responsible for developing the company’s access services department and for implementing efficiencies across their global workforce. Stewart will join Take 1 on 16 December 2019 and will report directly to Take 1 CEO, Louise Tapia, from their UK head office.

“Stephen is a respected and accomplished leader and we’re thrilled that he’s chosen to join the Take 1 team,” said Take 1 CEO, Louise Tapia. “His global operations experience in the broadcast and broader media industry makes him a perfect fit for our future growth plans across our international sites.”

Find out more at www.take1.tv

# # #

About Take 1

Take 1 makes video accessible by unlocking the power of words. The company specialises in transcription metadata and provides transcripts, access services, translations, and post-production scripts to production companies, studios, localisation vendors and networks across the globe. Take 1 has a heritage of 20 years in the broadcast industry and a reputation for providing fast, reliable services and unrivalled accuracy.