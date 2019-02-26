SSIMWAVE Among Startups Selected for SPROCKIT Innovation Pipeline at NAB



WASHINGTON, D.C., February 26, 2019 – SPROCKIT, the global marketplace connecting the world’s top market-proven emerging companies in media, entertainment and technology, announces the first round of companies that will participate in the program at the 2019 NAB Show, held April 6-11 in Las Vegas.

The emerging companies will exhibit alongside select alumni in the new Innovation Pipeline, located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The companies will showcase their technologies in the Innovation Pipeline Theater. Also, companies will participate in SPROCKIT Sync events, a series of private forums throughout the year where industry executives and entrepreneurs meet to collectively discuss new technologies and ways they can collaborate together to advance the industry. Among the attendees are SPROCKIT corporate innovator members, including Comcast, FOX Networks Group, Google, Hearst Television, Public Media Venture Group, Samsung NEXT, TEGNA, Univision and Verizon.

“SPROCKIT’s elite network of emerging companies have raised nearly $1 billion since 2013, a true testament of their market-proven ability to solve industry pain-points,” said Harry M. Glazer, founder and CEO, SPROCKIT. “Witnessing both our emerging and corporate members successfully collaborate to move the industry and their businesses forward is a truly rewarding experience.”

The full list of emerging companies will be announced in late March. The first round of participating startups includes:

6Connex - Provides global cloud-based software and services for enterprise online events.

Applicaster - Allows users to quickly develop high-quality media apps at scale through an innovative SaaS platform.

Anzu.io - Integrates ads into gameplay in an intuitive manner to connect brands and people.

Centriply - Combines digital audience data and location-based linear TV analytics, allowing for maximum KPI value when planning and selling ad time.

Cerebri AI – Analyzes consumer experience and quantifies brand commitment, allowing companies to propose next best actions for revenue growth.

Countable - Provides a platform for audience engagement and retention, bringing Facebook-like features and functionality directly to properties and audience while maintaining brand control.

Crystal - Makes all ad inventory addressable by communicating frame-accurate timing signals and content metadata from a TV network to select cable, satellite and OTT operators.

Cut2It - Helps content owners acquire new multi-generation subscribers using patented synchronized engagement with virtually selected clips of media.

FLOWICS - Provides an audience participation platform for broadcasters and media professionals to attract, retain and monetize audiences on all digital environments.

Mira Technology Inc. - Enables businesses to display, update and manage content and applications across multiple screens from the cloud with a simple and secure HDMI stick.

Moonlighting - Provides an on-demand marketplace for freelancers, entrepreneurs and recruiters to efficiently find talent.

NGD Systems - Solves the issue of managing data growth, analytics and content delivery by creating an innovative Computational Storage solution.

Pickaxe - Automates data science and AI-powered data analytics from various leading sources and provides clear business insights.

SSIMWAVE Inc. - Provides real-time monitoring of the end-to-end quality of every video stream, over any type of network.

Tru Optik - Provides a platform that allows customers the ability to monetize and engage target audiences across OTT in a privacy compliant manner.

The deadline to apply and participate at NAB Show is March 6, 2019. To be considered for the SPROCKIT program, companies can email success@sprockitglory.com for additional information.