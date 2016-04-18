Square Box Systems Introduces CatDV Archive to S3 Cloud

WARWICK, U.K. -- April 13, 2016 -- Square Box Systems, the company behind the industry-leading CatDV media asset management (MAM) system, today announced the launch of CatDV Archive to S3 Cloud. Developed in response to customers' requests to leverage cloud services in their CatDV MAM operations, this new integration enables archiving of CatDV-managed media assets and associated metadata in Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), the cloud-based file-storage service offered by Amazon Web Services.

One of the world's most widely adopted MAMs, Square Box Systems' CatDV helps teams organize, communicate, and collaborate effectively in organizations that create or manage a large volume of digital media. The simple yet powerful tools offered by CatDV support highly sophisticated media workflows and bring value everywhere, from single-user installations to large dispersed teams in global operations.

With CatDV Archive to S3 Cloud providing a direct link to S3 from CatDV's Web and desktop user interfaces, users are able to copy content directly to Amazon S3 object storage or archive files to clear space on their local storage drives -- all the while preserving the assets' metadata and tagging. Users can view the status of the service and the job queue at any time during a CatDV Archive to S3 Cloud operation.

"Ideal for production, postproduction, and repurposing of finished media assets, CatDV is well-suited to content creators in traditional broadcast and production operations, as well as many other types of businesses," said Dave Clack, CEO of Square Box Systems. "With CatDV Archive to S3 Cloud, we've given our customers even greater workflow flexibility and the added confidence that their valuable assets are protected -- with the increasing cost savings and efficiencies enabled by the cloud."

CatDV Archive to S3 Cloud will be available at the 2016 NAB Show and will be highlighted in Square Box Systems' booth, SL5025. More information about Square Box Systems and its products is available at www.squarebox.com.

About Square Box Systems

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac and Windows platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser, enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow's Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool and Videography Magazine's Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.

