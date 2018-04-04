Square Box Systems’ Industry-Leading CatDV MAM Now Includes Expanded Support for Enterprise Deployments

WARWICK, U.K. — April 4, 2018 — Square Box Systems today introduced several new enhancements geared to larger-scale enterprise deployments of its flagship CatDV media asset management (MAM) solution. These include expanded customization capabilities for tailored MAM workflows, new enhancements for cloud and hybrid installations, and expanded support for micro-services and distributed deployments.

“Our enterprise customers asked, and now we’ve delivered. With these latest enhancements, we’re offering more customization options than ever before for deploying completely tailored MAM workflows based on CatDV,” said Dave Clack, CEO, Square Box Systems. “And now, CatDV can operate seamlessly in hybrid IT environments consisting of both on-premise and cloud-based resources. This enables the transparent management and movement of assets for creative workers who prefer to focus on making compelling content rather than worry about NAS, SAN, cloud, or object storage tiers.”

CatDV’s new customization features include enhanced JavaScript support and an all-new custom user interface toolkit. Both the desktop and web versions of CatDV and the system’s Worker automation engine now support JavaScript, and the user interface toolkit enables customers to build completely new user experiences for every CatDV component. Recent CatDV customizations, built on these APIs, include a document analyzer that can extract text from PDFs, photos, and MS Office documents for indexing by CatDV; and a tool for uploading assets to YouTube.

CatDV’s new cloud/hybrid enhancements include integrations with file acceleration tools from Aspera, as well as extended support for AWS S3 archive, such as KMS encryption and Glacier support with configurable expedited restores. CatDV has also built an all-new AWS deployment template with proxy playback from S3. Additional enhancements include support for Backblaze B2 archive and Contigo object storage.

In addition, CatDV now includes the ability to deploy server plug-in components on separate servers. Examples include data movers for archive plug-ins such as Black Pearl, S3, Azure, and B2.

More information about Square Box Systems and CatDV is available at www.squarebox.com.

About Square Box Systems

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac® and Windows® platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow’s Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool and Videography Magazine’s Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.

Photo Caption: CatDV MAM now includes expanded support for enterprise deployments.