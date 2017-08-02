Square Box Systems at IBC2017

Square Box Systems' flagship media asset management system, CatDV, accelerates collaborative media asset management operations and empowers small-, medium-, and large-scale enterprises to repurpose and monetize millions of assets with ease and efficiency. CatDV will have the spotlight in stand 7.J38 at IBC2017, where Square Box Systems will showcase new versions and enhancements including support for new platforms, environments, and operating systems.



IBC2017 Product Preview

CatDV (Square Box Systems Ltd.)

Stand 7.J38



CatDV Enterprise Server 7.2 Supporting Web 2.2

Delivering even greater firepower for collaborative enterprise deployments, the CatDV Enterprise Server 7.2 now includes more powerful configuration options, as well as enhanced support for web and intranet deployments. New features include a live logger, frame-accurate video playback, dynamic sub-clip trimming and download, and sharing of groups of clips. In addition, CatDV's Web 2.2 client brings views to life with derived values and colored metadata highlighting — great for review, online or archived status. A range of additional organization tools are also provided, such as creation and renaming of catalogs, moving assets, and new drag-and-drop capabilities. Further, a new Professional Web Client offers a source and record rough-cut editor and full-screen user interface reflecting installed options with Server 7.2. Other features include web-based system administration and a REST administration API, as well as many core improvements, including more robust notifications, support for larger customer deployments, centralized path mapping, more efficient search tools, and a fully customized user interface for different users.



Now Available: Worker 7 With Support for Linux, Windows, and Mac Environments

At IBC2017, Square Box Systems will showcase Worker 7, the company's powerful new workflow automation solution for CatDV MAM deployments. With full support for Linux, Windows and Mac environments, Worker 7 makes CatDV a highly compelling option for large-scale enterprise users that need to manage huge volumes of assets in virtualized or cloud environments. Redesigned to run as a service for enterprise-scale deployments, Worker 7 can be monitored remotely, and it has a new graphical user interface for workflow design and configuration. Also on display will be several new plugins for Worker 7, including a file path cleaner, archivers for S3, Azure, and Black Pearl, and a new analyzer for PDF, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files.



CatDV 12

Square Box Systems will highlight CatDV 12, the latest version of the company's industry-leading MAM system. A major step forward in the ongoing evolution of the CatDV product line, CatDV 12 features an updated and streamlined user experience along with native support for Square Box Systems' recently introduced Server 7. In addition, CatDV 12 now includes enhanced support for audio files, offering an advanced waveform display, VU meters, and the ability to handle more audio tracks. The system's logging and ingest capabilities have been updated, and CatDV 12 is now able to operate independent of specialized video players. With unrivalled support for large installations, CatDV features a 64-bit architecture and a robust playback engine that natively supports the latest broadcast and camera formats.



CatDV Javascript Extensions

At IBC2017, Square Box Systems will unveil all-new Javascript extensions that make CatDV even more extensible and customizable than ever in Worker 7 and the system's web and desktop clients. The new Javascript extensions enable customized field validation, the ability to set metadata based on other metadata, and the capability to establish sophisticated relationships between fields. For instance, it can be used to show different actions for different sports such as goals and free kicks for soccer or touchdowns for American football.



Advanced Adobe Premiere Panel

Square Box will show the new Advanced version of its Adobe Premiere Panel, designed for Adobe Creative Cloud users. The original Adobe Premiere Panel enables any CatDV user to log in and search the CatDV database, and also browse production groups and catalogs, from within Adobe Premiere. The new Advanced version offers powerful enhancements, including keyboard navigation, quick previews, and a robust user interface that presents media, a player, and metadata all within the same panel. Other new tools include a frame-accurate player, the ability to update metadata (for example, to kick off a restore from an archive), and the capability to handle more metadata fields when exporting content to Premiere.



Pegasus Server

The CatDV Pegasus Server enables super-fast Google-style searches across millions of assets and includes support for Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server databases. At IBC2017, Square Box Systems will highlight the enhanced security, flexibility, and sophisticated asset usage analytics and reporting, plus audit capabilities, now available in the latest version of the CatDV Pegasus Server.





Company Quote:



"At Square Box Systems, we're continually improving CatDV to keep it on the edge of MAM innovation for enterprises of all sizes. IBC2017 is the perfect opportunity for us to showcase the latest improvements, such as enhanced support for web and intranet deployments, the addition of cloud archiving, and support for Linux environments. We're looking forward to showing prospects, partners, and customers why CatDV continues to lead the way in media asset management technologies."



— Dave Clack, CEO at Square Box Systems





Company Overview

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac and Windows platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow's Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool and Videography Magazine's Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.



