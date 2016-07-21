Square Box Systems at IBC2016

IBC2016 Show Preview

In stand 7.J15 Square Box Systems will showcase next-generation products that demonstrate why the company has become the industry's leading developer of digital asset management and media asset management (MAM) solutions. Square Box Systems' flagship product, CatDV, accelerates collaborative media asset management operations and empowers small-, medium-, and large-scale enterprises to repurpose and monetize millions of assets with ease and efficiency.

CatDV 12

Square Box Systems will highlight CatDV 12, the latest version of the company's industry-leading MAM system. A major step forward in the ongoing evolution of the CatDV product line, CatDV 12 features an updated and streamlined user experience along with native support for Square Box Systems' recently introduced Server 7. In addition, CatDV 12 now includes enhanced support for audio files including an advanced waveform display, VU meters, and the ability to handle more audio tracks. The system's logging and ingest capabilities have been updated, and CatDV 12 is now able to operate independent of specialized video players. With unrivalled support for large installations, CatDV features a 64-bit architecture and a robust playback engine that natively supports the latest broadcast and camera formats.

Worker 7 for Linux

At IBC2016 Square Box Systems will introduce Worker 7 for Linux, the latest version of the company's workflow automation solution for CatDV MAM deployments. With full support for Linux environments, Worker 7 for Linux makes CatDV an even more compelling option for large-scale enterprise users who need to manage huge volumes of assets. Worker 7 for Linux features an all-new media engine that supports all major video players. In addition, Worker 7 includes many new functions designed to make workflow automation and integration more powerful and easier to deploy.

Pegasus Server

The CatDV Pegasus Server enables super-fast, Google-style searches across millions of assets and includes support for Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server databases. At IBC2016 Square Box Systems will highlight the enhanced security, flexibility, sophisticated asset usage analytics and reporting, plus audit capabilities now available in the latest version of the CatDV Pegasus Server.

CatDV Enterprise Server 7 With CatDV Web 2.1

Delivering even more firepower for collaborative enterprise deployments, the CatDV Enterprise Server 7 server now features web-based system administration and a REST administration API, as well as many core improvements including support for larger customer deployments, centralized path mapping, more efficient search tools, and a fully customized user interface for different users.

Now Supporting Amazon S3: CatDV Archive to Cloud

Square Box Systems will launch CatDV Archive to Cloud in response to customer demand for the ability to leverage cloud services in their MAM operations. At IBC2016 the company will demonstrate CatDV Archive to Cloud's ability to archive media assets and associated metadata to Amazon's Simple Storage Service (S3), the online file storage web service offered by Amazon Web Services.

Company Overview

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac and Windows platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow's Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool and Videography Magazine's Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.

