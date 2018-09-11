Square Box Systems and Scality Team Up to Deliver Integration of CatDV With Scality RING MAM Storage System

WARWICK, U.K. and SAN FRANCISCO — Sept. 11, 2018 — Square Box Systems and Scality today announced an integration of Square Box Systems’ industry-leading CatDV media asset management (MAM) system with the Scality RING scale-out file and object storage system. The integration creates a seamless archive-and-restore process for CatDV users looking to leverage Scality’s specialized MAM storage solution.

“Storage is at the heart of any successful MAM strategy. That’s why we’re committed to integrating CatDV with the industry’s state-of-the-art storage and archiving solutions,” said Dave Clack, CEO, Square Box Systems. “Scality RING is designed from the ground up to streamline MAM storage, which makes it a great complement to CatDV’s award-winning MAM capabilities. The combination of CatDV and Scality RING gives our customers a fail-safe and clear archive-and-restore workflow for their critical media assets, with maximum efficiency and uptime.”

Scality RING software-defined storage makes the most of MAM solutions like CatDV, delivering enhanced storage performance for media assets, the scalability to support a rapidly growing media infrastructure, and support for industry-standard X86 hardware to keep storage costs under control. Unlike conventional NAS systems, Scality enables 100 percent availability and “14 nines” durability.

The Scality RING integration uses CatDV’s Amazon AWS S3-based plug-in to move and access media managed by CatDV. Server-based queuing manages priority of archive and restore activity and can be deployed either with the server or alone for greater throughput. In addition, CatDV’s Worker provides new options to automate archive workflows based on CatDV metadata and policies. For example, users can opt either to archive all files that are older than one month or to archive files for a particular project when it is completed.

“Content is the core of our joint customers’ businesses, so keeping it intact and always available is critical,” said Paul Speciale, Scality’s chief product officer. “This integration makes it easier than ever for CatDV users to take full advantage of Scality RING software-defined storage, boosting the availability of content when and where it’s needed for production, distribution, and other critical media workflows.”

About Scality

Scality builds the most powerful storage tools to make data easy to protect, search and manage anytime, on any cloud. We give customers the freedom and control necessary to be competitive in a data driven economy. Recognized as a leader in distributed file and object storage by Gartner and IDC, we help you to be ready for the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.

About Square Box Systems

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac and Windows platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow’s Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool and Videography Magazine’s Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.

