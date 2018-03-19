Square Box Systems at the 2018 NAB Show

Square Box Systems' flagship media asset management (MAM) system, CatDV, accelerates collaborative media asset management operations and empowers small-, medium-, and large-scale enterprises to repurpose and monetize millions of assets with ease and efficiency. At the 2018 NAB Show in booth SL5421, Square Box Systems will showcase its latest innovations for CatDV, focused on five key areas: AI, customization and extensibility, expanded support for creative workflows, support for large, cloud and hybrid deployments, and new capabilities for managing sports assets.



2018 NAB Show Product Preview

CatDV (Square Box Systems Ltd.)

Booth SL5421



Enhanced Support for Creative Workflows

CatDV now enables even more creative workflows through integrations with Adobe® Creative Cloud and Avid® Media Composer. The system now features an updated and more powerful Advanced Adobe panel that can also operate in Adobe® Premiere® Pro, After Effects®, Illustrator®, Photoshop®, and InDesign®. CatDV also boasts enhanced support for Avid workflows.





Enhanced Customization

Through features such as enhanced JavaScript support and an all-new custom user interface tool kit, CatDV will now offer more customization options than ever before for completely tailored MAM workflows. Both the desktop and web versions of CatDV and the Worker automation engine now support JavaScript, and the user interface tool kit enables customers to build completely new user experiences for every CatDV component. Recent CatDV customizations, built on these APIs, include a document analyzer that can extract text from PDFs, photos, and MS Office documents for indexing by CatDV, along with OR as well as a tool for uploading assets to YouTube.





Enhancements for Cloud and Hybrid Deployments

CatDV now offers a range of cloud and hybrid (supporting both on-premise and cloud) deployment options, including the seamless management and movement of content for creative workers who prefer to focus on making compelling content rather than worrying about NAS, SAN, cloud, or object storage tiers. New integrations with file acceleration tools from Aspera make these options even more compelling. In addition, CatDV now offers extended support for AWS S3 archive including KMS encryption and Glacier support with configurable expedited restores. CatDV has also built an all-new AWS deployment template with proxy playback from S3. Additional enhancements include an integration with Media Silo and support for Backblaze B2 archive.





Expanded Support for Micro-Services and Distributed Deployments

CatDV now includes the ability to deploy server plugin components on separate servers. Examples include data movers for archive plugins such as Black Pearl, S3, Azure, and B2.





New Workflow Automation Options and Extensions

CatDV now offers powerful new workflow automation enhancements, including a file path cleaner for removing invalid characters that can wreak havoc with storage and creative tools downstream; an MD5 checker; policy-based archives and restores; a document/PDF analyzer with simple OCR; and a YouTube uploader. Also available is a two-factor authentication and single sign-on solution based on SAML2– providing additional security for both web and installed CatDV users.





New Sports Capabilities

For supercharging sports deployments, CatDV now includes uprated, button-based logging and sports-focused search options. Capabilities like these have made CatDV the obvious choice for more than 50 sports teams worldwide.





Company Quote:





"Since we launched CatDV 15 years ago, we've stayed on the cutting edge of MAM innovation through a concentrated product development effort based on customer input and the evolving media industry. At the 2018 NAB Show, we're looking forward to showing prospects, partners, and customers powerful new enhancements for CatDV that empower small-, medium-, and large-scale enterprises to repurpose and monetize millions of assets with ease and efficiency."

— Dave Clack, CEO at Square Box Systems



Company Overview:



Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management (MAM) and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac and Windows platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser enterprise solutions managing millions of assets.

