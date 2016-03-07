Square Box Systems at the 2016 NAB Show

As the industry's leading developer of digital asset management and media asset management solutions, Square Box Systems will showcase an array of next-generation products during the 2016 NAB Show (booth SL5025) that accelerate collaborative media asset management operations, and empower small, medium, and large-scale enterprises to repurpose and monetize millions of assets with ease and efficiency.

CatDV 12

Square Box Systems will announce CatDV 12, an all-new version of the company's industry-leading media asset management (MAM) system. A major step forward in the ongoing evolution of the CatDV product line, CatDV 12 features an updated user experience along with native support for Square Box Systems' recent Server 7. In addition, the system's logging and ingest capabilities have been updated. With unrivalled support for large installations, CatDV features a 64-bit architecture and a robust playback engine natively supporting the latest broadcast and camera formats.

Worker 7

Square Box Systems will introduce Worker 7, the latest version of the company's workflow automation solution for CatDV MAM deployments. Now supporting Linux environments, Worker 7 makes CatDV an even more compelling option for large-scale enterprise users who need to manage huge volumes of assets. Worker 7 includes many new functions designed to make workflow automation and integration more powerful and easier to deploy.

Pegasus Server

The CatDV Pegasus Server enables super-fast, Google-style searches across millions of assets and includes support for Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server databases. At the 2016 NAB Show, Square Box Systems will highlight the enhanced security, flexibility, sophisticated asset usage analytics and reporting, plus audit capabilities now available in the latest version of the Pegasus server.

CatDV Enterprise Server 7 With CatDV Web 2.1

Delivering even more firepower for collaborative enterprise deployments, the CatDV Enterprise Server 7 server now features Web-based system administration, a REST administration API as well as many core improvements including support for larger customer deployments, centralized path mapping, more efficient search tools, and a fully customized user interface for different users.

Now Supporting Amazon S3: CatDV Archive to Cloud

Square Box Systems will launch CatDV Archive to Cloud in response to customer demand for the ability to leverage cloud services in their MAM operations. At the 2016 NAB Show, the company will demonstrate CatDV Archive to Cloud's ability to archive media assets and associated metadata to Amazon's Simple Storage Service (S3), the online file storage Web service offered by Amazon Web Services.

Company Overview

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac and Windows platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser, enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow's Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool, and Videography Magazine's Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.

