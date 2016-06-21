Sponsorships Now Available for IEEE BTS 'Bridging the Gap' Training Seminars

Piscataway, N.J. -- June 21, 2016 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced a call for sponsors to host upcoming sessions of the society's "Bridging the Gap" technical training program. Open to the general public, the comprehensive two-day seminar is designed to resolve the knowledge gap between IT technologists and video specialists. Special discounted pricing is available for host organization attendees.

Taught by well-known broadcast industry experts Wes Simpson, owner of Telecom Product Consulting, and John Luff, media technology consultant, "Bridging the Gap" features hands-on instruction spanning more than 30 current and emerging broadcast technologies. Professionals taking the course will walk away with a deeper understanding of a wide range of broadcast technologies in use today -- including baseband digital video transport, video servers, data networking for broadcast facilities, metadata, archiving, and video compression -- enabling them to resolve day-to-day issues more efficiently. Attendees receive a printed copy of the course materials featuring detailed diagrams and tables for future reference. IEEE Continuing Education Credits are available to those who complete the course.

Since its inception in early 2012, "Bridging the Gap" has been hosted by a number of leading broadcast organizations, including PBS, Turner Broadcasting, and Viacom. Each seminar accommodates 30 or more students at a cost of $395 per attendee. Sessions can be hosted privately by a broadcast organization or can be open to the public. Host organizations receive a discount on student tuition, and IEEE BTS members receive a 5 percent discount toward tuition.

"'Bridging the Gap' training is ideal for engineers and senior-level technicians responsible for designing, upgrading, and maintaining broadcast facilities," said Bill Hayes, IEEE BTS president. "For host facilities, it's an outstanding opportunity to give their own broadcast teams a better understanding of today's rapidly evolving IT-based technologies and solutions, and therefore equip them to better serve their customers."

More information about attending or hosting an upcoming "Bridging the Gap" technical training session is available by contacting Jennifer Barbato at 732-562-3905 or by email at atj.barbato@ieee.org. Additional information about the Society is available at http://bts.ieee.org/.

