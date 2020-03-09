Speedcast Executives Bring Expertise on Cloud, Teleport, Big Data, VSAT, and IoT Trends to SATELLITE 2020

Media Advisory

SYDNEY — March 9, 2020 — Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that the company's executives will speak about the latest satellite technologies and trends at SATELLITE 2020.

THE NEWS:

Mike Scotto, Senior Vice President, EEM North America, at Speedcast, will participate in two panel sessions: "Clear Skies or Stormy Weather? Integrating the Cloud into Data and Media Services" and "Teleports and Big Data."

Keith Johnson, Executive Vice President, Energy, at Speedcast, will lead a session on "Managing VSAT Networks for Optimum Performance."

In addition, Martin Killian, IoT Architect at Speedcast, will speak on "Why IoT Projects Fail — and What You Can Do to Prevent It."



WHEN:

• The first cloud panel that Scotto is part of will take place on Tuesday, March 10, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in room 146 C. Scotto's second panel on teleports and big data is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. in room 146 C.

• On Wednesday, March 11, from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., Johnson will speak on VSAT networks in room 146 C.

• Killian's session is slated for Wednesday, March 11, from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. in the Satellite Unveiled Theater.



WHERE:

SATELLITE 2020 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.



WHAT:

Scotto's panel session on cloud will explore the opportunities that partnerships with cloud service providers offer, the technical and policy requirements for interconnection, and what cloud service providers want from their partners. During his session on teleports and big data, Scotto will describe how big data and analytics are optimizing services, winning new business for service providers, and helping them retain customers.

Johnson's presentation will focus on the challenges that networks face today, the techniques and tools they use to overcome them, and solutions that are in development to tackle the greater challenges of the future.

Killian's session will address key obstacles that can cause failure and the practices that are successfully helping companies realize cost savings, productivity improvements, and revenue increases.



WHY:

Over the past year, the largest satellite operators announced high-profile partnerships with cloud service providers. VSAT networks are operating in an ever-more complex world. Big data expertise is becoming key to the survival and success of service providers. And IoT projects are on the rise. Speedcast will bring its years of expertise and real-world deployment experience on these topics to the SATELLITE 2020 conference.

# # #

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's most trusted communications and IT services provider, delivering critical communications solutions to the Maritime, Energy, Mining, Media, Telecom, Cruise, NGO, Government, and Enterprise sectors. With more satellite capacity than any other provider, Speedcast enables faster, seamless pole-to-pole coverage from a global hybrid satellite, fiber, cellular, microwave, MPLS and IP transport network with direct access to public cloud platforms. The company also integrates differentiated technology offerings that provide smarter ways to communicate and distribute content, manage network and remote operations, protect and secure investments, and improve the crew and guest experience. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark of Speedcast International Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2020 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/Speedcast/200309Speedcast.docx

www.202comms.com/Speedcast/Speedcast-MScotto.jpg

Mike Scotto, Senior Vice President, EEM North America, at Speedcast

www.202comms.com/Speedcast/Speedcast-KJohnson.jpg

Keith Johnson, Executive Vice President, Energy, at Speedcast

www.202comms.com/Speedcast/Speedcast-MKillian.jpg

Martin Killian, IoT Architect at Speedcast