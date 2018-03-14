Spain’s Newest Vocal Stars Get A Helping Hand From DPA Microphones

The ability to deliver great live sound without picking up interference from a PA system was a key reason why Spanish broadcaster RTVE chose DPA’s award-winning d:facto 4018V Vocal Microphone for its reality TV show, Operación Triunfo.



The show, which aims to find new singing talent, ran from October 2017 to February 2018 and was won by Amaia Romero. Along with fellow contestant Alfred Garcia, she will now represent Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest in May.



The choice of microphone was crucial to the success of this programme because RTVE wanted to return the show to its original live format. This meant capturing the atmosphere of a Gala concert by having contestants sing in front of a live audience each week, on a stage with monitors and a large format PA. Given that these were inexperienced performers, it was vital that the microphone used could deliver clear natural sound, high separation and extreme sound level handling.



After testing several options, on-set mixing technician Roc Mateu chose the d:facto 4018V because it offered exceptional sensitivity, directionality and reliability in front of the monitors. DPA’s Spanish distributor Seesound supplied 18 microphones – one for each contestant – and once they were in operation all the technicians on set expressed their delight with the choice. The fact that the microphones always kept the same timbre and dynamics, even when used by inexperienced singers, was a bonus that made everyone’s job easier.



Operación Triunfo attracted an audience of more than five million viewers – the highest viewing figures since the show was first broadcast 13 years ago. It is likely that the show will return for a 10th series later this year – hopefully with DPA microphones on hand to make sure each contestant sound as good as possibly.



