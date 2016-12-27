Source Digital Showcases New Marketing Tech Strategies for Monetizing Brands Within Content at CES 2017

PHILADELPHIA,DECEMBER 22, 2016 – Source Digital, a leading technology product and service provider specializing in monetization strategies around digital content, will be revealing how personalization, smart content and omni-screen use increase consumer engagement and create new revenue opportunities across all media distribution channels.

Exhibiting at C Space in the ARIA booth CS-18, Source Digital will debut a series of exciting ways content owners and brands can utilize its SourceSync.io® platform. The company will be demonstrating patented solutions that enable a range of monetization capabilities that include content as a storefront, brand and product engagement, second level story lines, content discovery and more.

“C Space provides the ideal forum for brand marketers, advertising agencies and content creators to discover how the latest technological innovations can actually create new, valuable marketing opportunities,” says Hank Frecon, CEO, Source Digital. “With the ultimate goal of reaching the right customer at the right time, Source Digital sees metadata as the foundation and force that brings consumer engagement to new heights with an immediate call-to-action. The subsequent result is the next wave of acquiring accurate metadata-driven digital consumer insights.”

Established as an open platform strategy, SourceSync.io seamlessly interfaces with any existing asset management system, production and post production data source to virtually and sync it with new data for alignment at any moment in the content. This extends this information for the duration of the content’s lifecycle to allow consumer discovery and even consumer contribution. This includes use of advanced cognitive capture and alignment resources allowing an unlimited amount of data to be structured and stored against any frame of video. In addition, these stores of captured metadata can be leveraged across traditional TV, film, and OTT and OVP platform delivery; including use of the emerging Dolby® AC-4 ATSC standard for personalization and content discovery.

Technology Demonstrations

Source Digital will be demonstrating several hybrid consumer engagement applications that leverage social media, messaging and sharing:

Moment sharing that demonstrates social sharing and organic purchases.

Using omni-screen and second-screen to simultaneously discover content for purchasing.

Exploration of a program’s storyline to discover details on locations, fashion and cast members.

Coupon pulling and wallet integration based on personalized interest.

About Source Digital

Source Digital (www.sourcedigital.net) specializes in digital platform and application monetization strategies that connect personalization, smart content and omni-screen use. The Source Digital team includes industry-leading experts who developed a data driven, cloud-based engagement platform for a new generation of content viewers that interfaces with any device. As innovators, the Source Digital team developed a platform that allows content owners to design and fulfill personalization and monetization strategies against their real-time and file-based to viewers. This will allow viewers to instantly access and discover related experiences while viewing programming on any device – smart phone, tablet, computer and TV.