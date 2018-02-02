Source Digital Partners with ReactorOne for Sports Vault's E-Commerce Strategy and Interactive Content Platform

PHILADELPHIA, PA, FEBRUARY 2, 2018 - As a multi-billion-dollar industry, the sports collectible market is always looking to find new opportunities to stand out. This is especially true in Philadelphia right now, with fan favorite Brian Dawkins being selected as a 2018 Modern-Era Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame with possible induction this Saturday and Philadelphia going to The Big Game for the first time in 13 years on Sunday. To separate itself from the pack, Sports Vault has selected ReactorOne as its e-commerce and content management provider in partnership with the digital and monetization platform, Source Digital, to launch its ultimate fan experiential website for purchasing sports collectibles.



Working together, Source Digital and ReactorOne rebuilt and replatformed the Sports Vault site to make it a more unique, customized shopping experience for visitors. Source Digital is applying its SourceSync.io platform to not only create a completely new revenue stream around branding and products for Sports Vault as visitors shop through videos, it's also providing an advanced engagement strategy. While on the website, visitors will be able to further immerse themselves in videos of sports highlights and discover additional details of each sports team, athlete, stadium, etc.





"This collaboration is a great example of how viewer-activated personalized experiences combined with e-commerce capabilities create new revenue streams that give business a unique competitive edge," says Hank Frecon CEO, Source Digital.



"Additionally, launching the Sports Vault shopping experience during the most exciting time of the pro football season is ideal for sports fans," says Jeremiah White, CEO, ReactorOne.



"The technology, work ethic and ability to work out of the box made Source Digital and ReactorOne an easy choice," adds Pat Waters, President and CEO of Philly Sports Holdings, LLC, the holding company for Sports Vault.



ReactorOne is the Web content management system (CMS) and e-commerce and inventory engine of the site. Source Digital is responsible for the media management system, commerce in content, and smart content activation, which brings consumer engagement to new heights. This next wave of marketing tech enhances the search and discovery experience for consumers, ultimately improving customer engagement.





Sports Vault offers a unique blend of sports related merchandise for the sports enthusiast and video highlight reels of the players in action. Sports Vault has a wide selection of autographed sports memorabilia, licensed sports apparel, trading cards and sports novelties. It also offers customers the unique opportunity to meet local and national sports superstars and legends through in-store professional athlete appearances. The Sports Vault autographed product line is created principally from hundreds of player signings conducted in store as well as in private.



Find out more about Sports Vault at www.sportsvaultshop.com/.





About Source Digital

Source Digital (www.sourcedigital.net) specializes in digital platform and application monetization strategies that connect personalization, smart content and omni-screen use. The Source Digital team includes industry-leading experts who developed a data driven, cloud-based engagement platform for a new generation of content viewers that interfaces with any device. As innovators, the Source Digital team developed a platform that allows content owners to design and fulfill personalization and monetization strategies against their real-time and file-based programs to viewers. This will allow viewers to instantly access and discover related experiences while viewing programming on any device - smart phone, tablet, computer and TV.



About ReactorOne

The ReactorOne platform provides businesses with all the e-commerce capabilities they need and comes with a fully integrated Content Management system. It's the best choice for businesses looking for a modern and scalable e-commerce platform. Key features of the ReactorOne cloud-based platform include rapid application development, edge-to-edge content management, integrated shipping and payment providers, customer segmentation and personalization modeling, comprehensive experience analysis, promotional campaigns and content scheduling, enterprise deployments, multilingual support, site synchronization, security, and flexibility. Learn more at www.reactorone.com.