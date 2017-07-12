Source Digital Collaborates with F2 Technologies to Deliver Advertising and Marketing Technology Solutions

PHILADELPHIA, JULY 12, 2017 - Source Digital, a leading technology product and service provider specializing in monetization strategies around digital content, is expanding its offerings for creating fully immersive viewing experiences to media content owners in Canada through F2 Technologies, an industry leading design, planning and project management service company. SourceSync.io platform allows for viewer-activated personalized experiences across any screen - smart phone, tablet, computer and traditional TV. By offering Source Digital's technology with F2's integration offerings, content owners, distributors and broadcasters can efficiently put a monetization strategy into place.



Effectively integrating advertising, marketing and customer data is a barrier for many trying to monetize digital content. F2 addresses these challenges many companies have, including working across internal silos, the coordination with external partners and the associated costs. This collaboration brings to market a total solution that includes recommending the right technology, integrating with existing infrastructure and providing the needed support.





"With viewer trends shifting to personalization, there is a vast opportunity for monetizing content with new and emerging viewer bases," says Hank Frecon, CEO, Source Digital. "Source Digital has the right combination of content monetization and self-publishing tools for unlocking opportunities for brand and product placement, as well as e-commerce over television and digital ads."





With a goal to integrate with its customers' technical resources, F2 Technologies provides augmentation and over-flow support, as it strives to leverage existing technologies while taking advantage of next generation solutions, such as marketing technology.





"F2's network and infrastructure solutions assist content owners in capitalizing on market opportunities and outline an integration strategy that generates interest and revenue by showcasing your competitive advantage," says Barry Fairhurst, CEO, F2 Technologies. "As an integrator, we are selective in our approach and only work with the most intuitive, forward thinking companies that offer technically advanced, proven solutions with an attractive TCO."





As part of the advanced viewer engagement created by Source Digital, viewers will be able to further immerse themselves in a program to discover additional details, inquire about products and services being shown and ultimately make purchases. This platform helps enterprises launch branded apps to expand global reach and maximize their overall market presence and brand strength.





Established as an open platform strategy, SourceSync.io seamlessly interfaces with any existing asset management system, production and post production data source to virtually and perpetually align it with new data for curation at any point against the programming. This includes use of advanced cognitive capture and alignment resources allowing an unlimited amount of data to be structured and stored against any frame of video. In addition, these stores of captured metadata can be leveraged for archiving and OTT and OVP platform delivery.





About Source Digital

Source Digital (www.sourcedigital.net) specializes in content monetization strategies letting viewers dive deeper into their favorite programs. Industry-leading experts developed the Source Digital platform, offering a data driven, cloud-based engagement platform connecting a new generation of content viewers. The platform allows content owners to design and fulfill personalization and monetization strategies against their broadcast or streamed programs directly connecting to viewers, allowing them to instantly access and discover related experiences from their favorite device - smart phone, tablet, computer and TV.





About F2 Technologies

F2 Technologies (http://www.f2tech.ca/) provides industry leading design, planning and project management services. With an expertise in transitioning technologies, past successes range from small system deployments to major television broadcasting facilities, data centers, A/V and cloud-based solutions. F2 Technologies is well positioned to assist the M&E industry as it transitions to IP, offering strength is its diversity to work with internal teams while minimizing the impact on current operations.