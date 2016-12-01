Source Digital Announces SourceSync.io™ For Connecting Smart Content with Viewers on Any Platform and Device

PHILADELPHIA,DECEMBER 1, 2016 – Source Digital, a leading technology product and service provider specializing in digital platform monetization strategies, today announced its SourceSync.io™ platform that connects personalization, smart content with omni-screen use. The platform allows viewers to intuitively and instantly access and discover related experiences while viewing programming on any device – smart phone, tablet, computer and traditional TV.

The new omni-screen world is no longer limited to TV’s, but now nearly everywhere – mobile phones, tablets, computers, wearable tech and even retail locations – bringing consumer engagement to new heights. With the cloud-centric SourceSync.io platform, content owners can stage and publish an unlimited array of data against any of their assets at any time using virtualized metadata and data linking tools. This allows for designing and fulfilling personalized strategies against real-time and file-based content that interfaces with any device to reach a new generation of content viewers.

“As a one-size-fits-all viewer engagement model no longer resonates with younger viewers, the evolution toward more personalized use of content commands content owners to enable information for discovery wherever and whenever it’s asked for by socially-driven viewers, allowing them to initiate their own engagement strategies,” says Hank Frecon, CEO, Source Digital. “SourceSync.io will significantly increase these viewer engagement options, differentiate programming and unlock revenue streams within programming that has previously only been dreamed about.”

Established as an open platform strategy, SourceSync.io seamlessly interfaces with any existing asset management system, production and post production data source to virtually and perpetually align it with new data for curation at any point against the programming. This includes use of advanced cognitive capture and alignment resources allowing an unlimited amount of data to be structured and stored against any frame of video. In addition, these stores of captured metadata can be leveraged for archiving and OTT and OVP platform delivery.

The Source IP is synthetically rooted to the registration of any data type or ancillary content, creating a virtual catalog of information, without physically binding the data to the frame of video. Subsequently using advanced sync methodologies to recognize the contents DNA, Source maximizes the flexibility to add, subtract, reuse, restrict, channelize and groom any type of data or content to link with content, at any time and on any platform and on any device.

SourceSync.io consists of the following core components:

Scenenventory – metadata and asset warehouse for content related elements

SourceSync.io has already demonstrated its value, having a critical role in Broadway Video’s content services and delivery workflows. Broadway Video, a global media and entertainment company, offers content creators a solution that facilitates preparation, management, aggregation and delivery of digital content across any platform. Source Digital’s patented technology provides Broadway Video with the ability to streamline metadata resources and clarify information for content discovery in search engines requiring more personalized information. The result is a custom user experience that’s optimized for an immediate call-to-action and unlimited opportunities for consumer engagement during programming.

About Source Digital

Source Digital (www.sourcedigital.net) specializes in digital platform and application monetization strategies that connect personalization, smart content and omni-screen use. The Source Digital team includes industry-leading experts who developed a data driven, cloud-based engagement platform for a new generation of content viewers that interfaces with any device. As innovators, the Source Digital team developed a platform that allows content owners to design and fulfill personalization and monetization strategies against their real-time and file-based to viewers. This will allow viewers to instantly access and discover related experiences while viewing programming on any device – smart phone, tablet, computer and TV.