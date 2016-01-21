Sound Technology Ltd. Appointed U.K. and ROI Distributor for Tempest Wireless Intercom Systems

AUBURN, AL, January 21, 2016 ─ Sound Technology Ltd. is proud to be named the United Kingdom (U.K.) and Republic of Ireland (ROI) distributor of Tempest wireless intercom systems, the leading professional wireless intercom system worldwide. Based in Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire, Sound Technology is the leading distributor of musical instruments and pro audio equipment in the region, supporting the broadcast, touring sound and theatre sectors, as well as large-scale venue installations — all key markets for Tempest wireless intercoms.

Tempest’s relationship with Sound Technology proves a continued commitment toward growth in the U.K. and ROI, coupled with a dedication to enhancing the customer experience for Tempest users. Sound Technology will carry a local supply of Tempest products to ensure greater product availability and faster delivery as well as excellent technical support for Tempest customers in the region.

“We had no wireless intercom products in our existing portfolio and since we already operated in all relevant market sectors, Tempest was immediately of interest to us,” says Ian Cullen, Marketing Director, Sound Technology. “Following an initial meeting, we were impressed by Tempest’s staff, products and philosophy. Tempest is an innovative and thoroughly well-thought-out system, which has already seen strong worldwide adoption. We look forward to further expanding the awareness and use of the Tempest system in the U.K. and ROI.”

Gary Rosen, Global Sales Manager for Tempest, recently delivered two days of training in the U.K. to all of Sound Technology’s sales, marketing and technical staff, which covered all aspects from the wider market situation to in-depth hands-on technical training. “We are proud to have added Sound Technology as a distributor of Tempest in the U.K. and ROI,” says Rosen. “They have been a very successful distributor of the top musical instrument and pro audio products in the U.K. Their client roster also includes many of the top dealers, production facilities and live event suppliers in the country. We are very confident they will continue that success with our Tempest wireless intercom systems.”

About Sound Technology Ltd

Founded in 1978, Sound Technology Ltd is one of the largest independent distributors of musical instruments and professional audio products in the UK and ROI. We represent a select number of high profile international brands in the UK and Republic of Ireland. For more information, visit www.soundtech.co.uk

About Tempest

The revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system is the leading professional wireless intercom system worldwide. The license free Tempest wireless intercom system is used daily in more than 40 countries in industries such as broadcast, concerts, live theatre, theme park, event management and maritime as well as many other applications. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable and easy-to-use has made Tempest the world-wide leader in critical communication solutions. Tempest is based in Auburn, Alabama, USA and was founded in 1991 by Peter Amos. For more information, visit www.tempestwireless.com.