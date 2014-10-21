Sound Devices Streamlines Production Workflows with Launch of Firmware 2.10 for Rack-Mounted Recorders

REEDSBURG, WI, OCTOBER 21, 2014 - Sound Devices, specialists in portable audio and video products for field, live event and studio production, introduces Firmware 2.10, the latest software update for its 970 audio rack-mounted and PIX 250i, PIX 260i and PIX 270i video rack-mounted recorders. New features and upgrades include enhanced metadata functionality, sound report creation and improved file/folder formats. In addition, Sound Devices now offers a Release Candidate Screening Program, which gives existing end users of its rack-mounted recorders a sneak peek into new features and changes under development in the firmware.

Firmware 2.10 features a new Metadata screen so users recording audio can quickly access and edit the Scene, Notes, Take and Circle status of Previous, Current and Next takes. It also provides the same metadata editing functionality from PIXNet, the Web browser interface. Additionally, the PIXNet clips tab has been enhanced to display useful information about recordings, including start timecode, fps, user-bits, duration, codec and audio format.

With regard to reel folder formats, in previous iterations of the firmware, a Custom option enabled users to edit reel folder names with any alphanumeric value, whereas the 2.10 firmware offers a second Daily option. If set to Daily, new reel folders will automatically be named with the current system date in the YYMMDD format. These daily reel folders, which are containers for the recordings, are helpful in organizing deliverables for projects that span multiple days. This latest firmware also features a new Phrase List Manager, which lets end users create a list of commonly used phrases and then use them to quickly edit the Notes field of recorded WAV files. Users can also now enter notes from either the File list or the new Metadata screen, for the next recording.

For those devices operating in Audio Only Mono mode, it is now possible to have the system append the actual audio track name to the end of the file name. While recording, track names can now be edited from the audio screen and from PIXNet. This assists those in post production in determining which audio file is associated with which member of the cast, a feature that is particularly useful in high-track-count reality shows. In addition, the new Sound Reports feature creates CSV files based on WAV-file metadata.

Sound Devices’ new Release Candidate Screening Program provides the company with direct customer input on the usability of its updates, ensuring the stability of firmware updates in real-world applications. Initially, the program will target the Video Devices and Sound Devices rack-mount products, with the company planning to expand the program to other product lines over time.

“The goal of our new screening program is to work together with end users to identify and resolve any potential stability issues and get feedback on product performance in real-life workflows, so the best possible firmware makes it into upcoming official releases,” says Dan Desjardins, Manager of Software Development and Quality Assurance, Sound Devices. “Sound Devices enjoys a highly regarded, open-door relationship with its customers worldwide, and this program promises to expand on that bond.”

Each Release Candidate will come with a pre-determined expiration date and limited technical support. Firmware 2.10 is available as a free download for all existing rack-mount products. To download this firmware and offer feedback on the Release Candidate firmware version, participants simply need to fill out a convenient online form located at www.sounddevices.com/download/release-candidate/.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, live event and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices, a brand of Sound Devices, produces digital video recorders and related products that address a range of multiple-source video productions, including fast-paced, mission-critical studio applications, live sports, live events and mobile production.

Founded in 1998, the company designs and manufactures both brands from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and Video Devices websites, www.sounddevices.com; www.videodevices.com.