Sound Devices Showcases its Latest Video and Audio Products at the 2015 Cine Gear Expo

HOLLYWOOD, JUNE 2, 2015 - Sound Devices, specialists in audio and video products for production, will showcase its Video Devices PIX-E Series camera-mounted recording field monitors and its Sound Devices 688 field mixer with integrated recorder at the 2015 Cine Gear Expo (Booth 94).

The Video Devices PIX-E Series of monitors include 1920x1080 five-inch (PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H) or 1920x1200 seven-inch (PIX-E7) LCDs, a full suite of precision monitoring tools, SDI and HDMI I/O, plus the ability to record 4K and Apple ProRes 4444 XQ edit-ready files to affordable mSATA-based SpeedDrives. The PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H are presently the world's most compact 4K recording monitors.

The PIX-E monitors feature compact, die-cast metal housings and an LCD display protected by Gorilla(r) Glass 2, making them the ideal choice for cinematographers and videographers looking for monitors that can stand up to the rigors of the most extreme and demanding production environments. PIX-E includes an impressive suite of monitoring tools, such as TapZoom, for unrivalled focusing speed, false colors and zebras to help set exposure, guide markers for framing, LUTs, and a range of scopes including waveform monitor, histogram and vector scope. These new on-camera monitors incorporate a "best-of-both-worlds" user interface that combines easy-to-access tactile buttons and an intuitive touch screen.

"A great monitor needs to be accurate; it must be able to show the finest detail, be viewable in bright sunlight and have a range of accessible tools that aid with perfecting focus, exposure, framing and color balance," says Paul Isaacs, Director of Product Management and Design at Sound Devices. "These new Video Devices monitors accomplish all of those things and, with their ability to record the highest-quality Apple ProRes edit-ready video, they are an affordable, must-have tool for any video production professional. We encourage all of those at Cine Gear to come see these amazing monitors for themselves."

Also on display at the show will be Sound Devices' 688, a 12-input production mixer with integrated 16-track recorder. Representing a major evolution of Sound Devices' mixer and recorder products, the 688 harnesses all of the best features of the company's successful 633, 664 and 788T units. The most powerful portable mixer/recorder available, the 688 comes packed with features, including 12 channels of MixAssist, eight outputs, digital mixing and routing, 192-kHz sampling, audio delay on both inputs and outputs, PowerSafe and QuickBoot.

When used with the optional SL-6 accessory, the 688 provides tight integration of wireless manufacturers' slot-compatible receivers, reducing cable requirements. The SL-6 powering and wireless system dramatically simplifies interconnection between the 688 and multiple channels of wireless by accepting up to three dual-channel slot-in receivers. Using Sound Devices' proprietary SuperSlot interconnection standard, the SL-6 offers all powering, audio interconnection and control needed for SuperSlot-compatible receivers. The accessory attaches directly to the 688 and offers built-in NP-1 battery powering for the 688 mixer, slot receivers, plus four additional DC outputs for external peripherals. The SL-6 also comes with built-in antenna distribution.

The 688 is the first 6-Series mixer/recorder to incorporate Sound Devices' MixAssist technology. First introduced with the 788T, MixAssist has been expanded in the 688 to offer 12-channel automatic mixing capability. Using the most sophisticated algorithm on the market today, MixAssist automatically attenuates the level of inactive inputs and maintains consistent background levels regardless of the number of open microphones. Comb filtering and phasing artifacts are also reduced by intelligently attenuating microphones receiving the same audio signal.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, live event and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices, a brand of Sound Devices, produces digital video recorders and related products that address a range of multiple-source video productions, including fast-paced, mission-critical studio applications, live sports, live events and mobile production.

Founded in 1998, the company designs and manufactures both brands at their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, Wisconsin and Berlin, Germany. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and Video Devices websites, www.sounddevices.com;www.videodevices.com.