Sound Devices Introduces the CL-12 Linear Fader Controller at IBC 2015

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 10, 2015 — Sound Devices unveils the new CL-12 Linear Fader Controller, an optional accessory that significantly expands the mixing capability of the 6-Series mixer/recorder line, at IBC 2015 (Hall 8, Stand B59). The CL-12 features 12 100 mm linear faders ideal for live mixing of multiple audio signals. The CL-12 comes in two models: the standard CL-12 and the CL-12 Alaia™ (pronounced “ah-LIE-ah”). The CL-12 Alaias’ differentiating features include smooth-gliding Penny & Giles faders, as well as custom hardwood side panels offered in either Curly Maple or Mahogany, handmade by Wisconsin-based Amish craftsmen.

“These linear fader controllers meet a growing demand from production professionals working in cart-based setups, or those who must make quick transitions between cart and over-the-shoulder applications,” says Paul Isaacs, Director of Product Management and Design, Sound Devices. “The CL-12 extends the mixing capabilities of the already powerful 688. A single USB cable provides both control and power, further accommodating today’s fast-paced production landscape.”

The CL-12 will be compatible with the 688 Mixer/Recorder upon shipping, and future support for both the 664 and 633 products will follow. The CL-12 Alaia is named after the historic, hand-carved wooden surfboards ridden globally pre-20th century, with a recent resurgence in popularity in the early 2000s. The finless longboards were renowned for their flawless design, durability, and longevity.

With the CL-12, the 688 gains sunlight-viewable LED metering, as well as numerous dedicated buttons for quick access to key functionality, such as fast-track arming, naming routing, and transport controls. It features a 3-band parametric equalizer for each of the 12 inputs, and the ability to monitor audio directly from the CL-12’s headphone port. Additional shortcut controls include those for metadata entry, COMs, and SuperSlot™ wireless receiver monitoring.

The CL-12 also includes ports for a USB keyboard connection for efficient metadata entry, remote control via 3rd party applications (Ambient Beetle Bluetooth dongle, Timecode Systems’ :wave metadata hub), and for powering an optional USB lamp.

The CL-12 is scheduled to ship late October 2015.

