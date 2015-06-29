SOUND DEVICES’ HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SL-6 POWERING AND WIRELESS SYSTEM NOW SHIPPING

Accessory Simplifies Interconnection between the 688 and Wireless Receivers

REEDSBURG, WI, JUNE 29, 2015 — Sound Devices, specialists in audio and video products for television, film, and live production, is pleased to announce that the SL-6 powering and wireless system for its 688 mixer/recorder is now shipping.

The optional SL-6 accessory dramatically streamlines linkage between the 688 and wireless by providing tighter integration for up to three dual-channel, slot-in receivers. When combined with SuperSlot-compatible receivers, the SL-6 offers wireless receiver control and monitoring direct from the 688 mixer, in addition to its already impressive power and antenna distribution.

“Representing the next step in a production sound mixer’s approach to wireless audio and control, we are excited that this groundbreaking innovation is now available,” says Paul Isaacs, Director of Product Management and Design. “We look forward to hearing feedback from our customers in the field, as they start to deploy this new technology for a range of productions.”

The SL-6 easily attaches directly to the 688’s top panel. With its NP1 battery slot, USB charging port, two 12-V isolated outputs and two non-isolated direct battery outputs, the SL-6 is an ideal powering hub for peripheral devices. The SL-6 features Sound Devices’ SuperSlot™ technology, regarded as the industry’s first non-proprietary, open wireless control and interfacing standard. SuperSlot is the result of Sound Devices’ collaboration with a number of leading wireless manufacturers, including Lectrosonics, Sennheiser, Wisycom, and Audio Ltd.

A major evolution for Sound Devices’ mixer and recorder products, the 688 harnesses the best of Sound Devices’ successful 633, 664 and 788T units, and is the most powerful portable mixer/recorder available on the market today. It comes equipped with such stand-out features as 12-channels of auto-mixing, known as MixAssist™, 12-inputs, eight-outputs, digital mixing and routing, 192-kHz sampling, audio delay on both inputs and outputs, PowerSafe™ and QuickBoot™.

Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures both product portfolios for Sound Devices’ audio products and Video Devices’ video products. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, newsgathering, live event and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices proudly offers digital video recorders and related products, which address a range of multiple-source video productions, including fast-paced, mission-critical studio applications, live sports, live events, and mobile production.

The Sound Devices, LLC headquarters are located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, with additional offices in Madison, Wisconsin and Berlin, Germany. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and/or Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.