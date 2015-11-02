Sound Devices CL-12 Linear Fader Controller Now Shipping Worldwide

REEDSBURG, WISCONSIN, NOVEMBER 2, 2015 — Sound Devices CL-12 Linear Fader Controller, an optional accessory that significantly expands the mixing capability of the 688 mixer/recorder, is now shipping worldwide. Announced at IBC earlier this year, the CL-12 features 12 100 mm linear faders, and is ideal for live mixing of multiple audio signals.

The CL-12 comes in two models: the standard CL-12 and the CL-12 Alaia (pronounced “ah-LIE-ah”), which features smooth-gliding Penny & Giles faders and custom hardwood side panels in either Blonde Maple or Red Mahogany. The side panels are handmade by Amish craftsmen at the Wisconsin-based J&E Custom Woodworks, located not too far from Sound Devices’ headquarters. The Alaia models, outfitted with the custom hardwood panels, will also ship with additional standard black aluminum side panels.

“We are excited to announce that our new CL-12 linear fader controller is now shipping,” says Matt Anderson, CEO of Sound Devices. “The CL-12 effortlessly extends the capabilities of the powerful 688 via a single USB cable, making transitions from cart-based to over-the-shoulder setups quick and easy for production professionals. In addition, we are very proud to have teamed up with our neighbors at J&E to bring an artisanal touch to our latest product.”

With the CL-12, the 688 gains sunlight-viewable LED metering, as well as numerous dedicated buttons for quick access to key functionality, such as fast-track arming, naming, routing, and transport controls. It features a 3-band parametric equalizer for each of the 12 inputs, and the ability to monitor audio directly from the CL-12’s headphone port. Additional shortcut controls include those for metadata entry, COMs, and SuperSlot wireless receiver monitoring.

The CL-12 also includes ports for a USB keyboard connection for efficient metadata entry, remote control via 3rd party applications (Ambient Beetle Bluetooth dongle, Timecode Systems’ :wave metadata hub), and for powering an optional USB lamp.

The CL-12 is currently compatible with the 688 mixer/recorder; customers can download the latest firmware update here. Future support for Sound Devices 664 and 633 products is planned.

Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC, designs Sound Devices audio products and Video Devices video products. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news gathering, live event, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices offers digital video recorders, monitors and related products, which address a range of video productions, including fast-paced studio applications, live sports and events, as well as mobile, TV, film and documentary productions.

The Sound Devices, LLC headquarters is located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Additional offices are located in Madison, WI, Chicago, and Berlin. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and/or Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.