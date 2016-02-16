Sound Devices' Cl-12 Linear Fader Controller Now Available for the Entire Line of 6-Series Field Production Mixers

REEDSBURG, WISCONSIN, FEBRUARY 15, 2016 — Sound Devices, LLC further expands support for its CL-12 Linear Fader Controller with the release of Firmware Version 2.11, which offers compatibility to both the 664 and 633 Field Production Mixers. Initially introduced only for the 688 mixer/recorder, the CL-12 is an optional accessory that features smooth-gliding 100 mm linear faders and is ideal for live mixing of multiple audio signals.

“We are excited to announce this update for our loyal 633 and 664 users,” says Matt Anderson, CEO of Sound Devices. “The CL-12 can now efficiently expand the audio mixing capabilities of all 6-Series mixer/recorders. The minimal cabling also makes transitions from over-the-shoulder to cart-based setups quick and easy.”

In addition to CL-12 support, Firmware v2.11 brings several new features to the 664 and 633 mixer/recorders, one of which is QR Codes for quick smartphone access to important online documentation, such as an Approved Media List and the User Guide for that product. It also offers a new User Bits mode that allows jamming of external timecode user bits.

With the CL-12, the 664 and 633 gain sunlight-viewable, 22-segment LED metering, plus 7-segment PFL metering with limiter activity. The CL-12 also offers three user-programmable buttons as well as numerous dedicated back-lit buttons for quick access to key functionalities, such as metadata entry, transport controls, track arming, routing, and much more.

When working with the CL-12, the 664 has a 54dB linear fader range across 12 linear faders, High Pass Filter control on channels 7-12, and Input Phase control on channels 2, 4, and 6. When attached to a CL-12, the 633 has a full 96dB linear fader range available across six linear faders, High Pass Filter control on all channels, and Input Phase control on channel 2.

The CL-12 also includes two additional USB ports — one for a USB keyboard connection for efficient metadata entry, and one for powering an optional USB lamp.

The CL-12 comes in two models: the standard CL-12, with aluminum sides, and the CL-12 Alaia™ (pronounced “ah-LIE-ah”). The CL-12 Alaia features smooth-gliding Penny & Giles faders and custom hardwood side panels in either Blonde Maple or Red Mahogany. The side panels are handmade by Amish craftsmen at the Wisconsin-based J&E Custom Woodworks, located near Sound Devices’ headquarters.

