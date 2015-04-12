Sony Optical Disc Archive Achieves New Workflow Efficiencies with Masstech Media Management Solutions

April 12, 2015 — LAS VEGAS, NAB Show 2015, Sony Booth #C11001: Today at NAB Show 2015, Sony announced that Masstech Group has integrated support for Sony's Optical Disc Archive products into Masstech's highly-acclaimed media asset management, archive and workflow solutions. The combination provides media enterprises with tapeless workflows to archive, manage and transform their valuable content throughout its lifecycle, from production to distribution.

Masstech solutions provide comprehensive media asset management (MAM) and content storage management capabilities, enabling users to effortlessly move content between Sony Optical Disc Archive storage and production systems while making it easy to access, find and manage increasing volumes of media assets. Masstech solutions’ deep integration with an extensive array of third-party automation, production and playout systems provides a transparent bridge between Sony Optical Disc Archives and critical systems in broadcast and professional media operations, enabling content and metadata to flow unhindered in efficient, automated workflows.

"As content is used in active environments and file sizes increase, finding a seamless and dependable solution for simple, cost efficient storage becomes integral to the clients we support," said Alan Gagliardotto, Sony's Product Marketing Manager for Optical Disc Archive. "Working closely with Masstech's solutions allows all parties to achieve optimal, reliable storage capabilities, which fit easily into various workflows, from production to archive."

"Tight integration with the Sony Optical Disc Archive platform expands the range of storage technologies supported by Masstech solutions while enabling our mutual customers to leverage the full capabilities of the Sony technology," said Joe French, President and CEO of Masstech. "We're excited to be working closely with Sony to bring this new integrated support to the market."

Masstech's proven solutions and advanced technologies enable media enterprises to flexibly and efficiently save, share and transform their content into valuable assets as they manage exponentially growing volumes of media. Organizations of all sizes rely on Masstech for file-based workflow solutions that tangibly improve their productivity while lowering their costs.

The Sony Optical Disc Archive platform is fully supported by a full range of accessories and solutions. The Optical Disc Archive with Masstech’s media management solutions will also fit into advanced field-to-post workflows with Sony's Catalyst Prepare, Catalyst Browse, and Cloud Ci.

Sony Optical Disc Archive's scalable robotic library fills an important gap in the media archive marketplace. The system is uniquely positioned as a tapeless high capacity digital archive system suitable for both nearline and deep archive applications. Additionally, the technology is well-suited for a wide range of storage applications that include sports production, editorial, mezzanine level video and digital media preservation. Visitors to Sony's exhibit at NAB 2015 in booth C11001 will be able to see a demonstration along with Sony's other media storage platforms from standalone archive systems to enterprise wide media management solutions, including recently introduced tape migration appliances. For more information, please visit www.sony.com/oda.

About Sony Electronics - Headquartered in San Diego, Sony Electronics is a leading provider of audio/video electronics and information technology products for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony is noted for a wide range of consumer audio/visual products, such as the BRAVIA® 4K Ultra HD, 3D and high-definition televisions, Cyber-shot® compact cameras, Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras, Handycam® camcorders, high-resolution audio products and portable audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of audio/video technologies for broadcast, live production and B2B applications, highlighted by the CineAlta™ 4K cameras, SXRD™ 4K digital projectors, XDCAM® line of tapeless technologies and a range of A/V professional products and accessories, including media and archiving.

About Masstech Group – Masstech Group, Inc. provides market-leading media asset management, archiving and workflow tools and technologies for the media and entertainment industry. From global media enterprises to corporate video production departments, organizations of all sizes rely on Masstech for file-based workflow solutions that tangibly improve their efficiency and productivity while lowering their costs. Founded in 2002, Masstech is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices around the world serving a customer base spanning North and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For complete information, visit www.masstech.com.