Sonnet's Fusion R400 RAID USB 3.0 Rackmount Storage System Offers Built-in RAID 5 Controller, USB 3.0 Interface

Low-Cost, Four-Bay 1U Storage System Uses 3.5-Inch SATA Drives, Is Versatile and Easy to Configure With RAID 5

IRVINE, Calif. -- Dec. 17, 2014 -- Sonnet Technologies today introduced the Fusion(TM) R400 RAID USB 3.0, a four-bay, hardware RAID 5, rackmount storage system with a USB 3.0 interface. The Fusion R400 RAID USB 3.0 integrates a high-performance RAID controller for maximum drive configuration versatility and critical data protection, and its USB 3.0 interface provides single-cable-to-host connectivity and wide compatibility. Its compact size makes this Sonnet storage solution perfect for use in a wide range of popular mobile racks, carts, rack cases, and server rooms as well.

"Our new Fusion R400 RAID USB 3.0 should be on the short list for anyone looking for an affordable, multidrive 1U rackmount storage system," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. "This flexible four-drive RAID 5 SATA storage system is easy to configure and simple to deploy in a server rack and delivers good, reliable operation in a convenient, budget-friendly package. The Fusion R400 RAID USB 3.0 is the perfect complement to our RackMac mini, a 1U rackmount enclosure for Mac mini, to support our small- to medium-sized business and education customers."

The Fusion R400 RAID USB 3.0 features a high-performance internal storage controller that offers five drive configuration options (RAID 5, RAID 0, RAID 10, Span, and JBOD) without requiring additional hardware, software, or a specialized RAID controller card. Drive operation and health status indications are available at a glance with multicolor LEDs.

Drive configuration is as easy as flipping a mode selector switch, with configuration options that include maximum capacity (RAID 0), data protection with optimum performance (RAID 5), most concurrent audio file editing (JBOD), or combining all four drives' capacity into a single large volume (Span). The 5.0Gbps SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface delivers optimal performance to any USB 3.0-equipped computer, and can be connected to virtually any computer with earlier-generation USB ports.

The Fusion system provides ideal low cost storage expansion for a Mac(R) mini (running OS X(R) Server) housed in either the Sonnet RackMac(TM) mini enclosure or xMac(TM) mini Server PCIe 2.0 expansion system. A second Fusion system can be connected to a computer for added data security and high availability. The user is then able to configure the computer with popular backup and archiving software to automatically mirror the primary storage system to the second one.

The Fusion R400 RAID USB 3.0 includes a quiet, temperature-controlled fan that operates at a slow speed in most situations but speeds up with more extended or intense disk activity. The unit is compatible with Sonnet's line of PCIe(R) and ExpressCard/34 USB 3.0 host controllers, and supports Mac, Windows(R), and Linux(R) computers. To allow users the widest-possible choice of high-capacity drives that meet their particular capacity and performance needs, the Fusion R400 RAID USB 3.0 is sold without hard drives.

The Fusion R400 RAID USB 3.0 (part number FUS-R4BR5-0TB) is available now at an MSRP of $349. More information on the product is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/fusionr400raidusb3.html.

More information other Sonnet Technologies products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCIe(R) card expansion systems, pro media readers, RAID storage systems, and storage, network, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For nearly 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

