Sonnet's 1TB Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive Now Shipping

IRVINE, Calif. — Feb. 21, 2018 — Sonnet Technologies today announced that the new 1TB version of its popular Fusion™ Thunderbolt™ 3 PCIe® Flash Drive is now shipping. A rugged, pocket-size solid-state drive (SSD) storage device with a Thunderbolt 3 interface, the Mac®- and Windows®-compatible drive is equipped with 1TB of NVMe flash storage and leverages the 40Gbps bandwidth of Thunderbolt 3 to deliver data transfer speeds up to 2600 MB/s.



The Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive was designed for pro users requiring ultimate performance in a truly portable storage device, unencumbered by the need for an AC power adapter. The storage device connects to any compatible Mac or Windows computer, or at the end of a Thunderbolt 3 device daisy chain, with its 0.5-meter Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) cable. Based on the latest PCIe Gen 3 flash memory technology, the Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive is more than five times faster than 6Gbps SATA SSDs and USB 3 SSD drives.



Measuring a compact 2.8 inches wide by 4.1 inches deep by 1.25 inches tall, the Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive features a rugged enclosure crafted out of aluminum, which effectively cools the SSD and eliminates the need for a fan, enabling silent operation.



The Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive with 1TB capacity (part number FUS-TB3-1TB) is now available at an MSRP of $999. More information on the Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive is available at http://www.sonnettech.com/product/fusiontb3pcieflashdrive.html.



