Sonnet Technologies at IBC2017

NEW: Thunderbolt(TM) 3 Editions in Echo(TM) Express Family

Sonnet will showcase new Thunderbolt(TM) 3 editions of its Echo(TM) Express SEL and Echo Express SE I Thunderbolt-to-PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) expansion systems. The compact and lightweight SEL and SE I chassis harness Thunderbolt 3 to enable data transfers up to 2,750 MB/s for both Mac(R) and Windows(R) computers, supporting a wide variety of high-performance PCIe cards. Differing only in size, the single-slot SEL and SE I systems are ideal for use in situations in which users only need to connect a single PCIe card. With the new interface, both systems enable users of computers equipped with 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, such as the new MacBook Pro(R) and iMac(R) to take advantage of Thunderbolt 3's 2,750 MB/s of PCIe bandwidth to support the most demanding, highest-performance adapter cards.



Also at IBC2017, Sonnet will demonstrate Thunderbolt 3 editions of its award-winning, three-slot Echo Express III-D (desktop) and Echo Express III-R (2U rackmount) Thunderbolt-to-PCIe expansion systems, as well as the all-new, compact three-slot Echo Express SE III desktop system.



NEW: eGFX Breakaway(TM) Box

At IBC2017, Sonnet will showcase its new eGFX Breakaway(TM) Box, a Thunderbolt(TM) 3 to PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) expansion solution designed specifically for bandwidth-intensive video graphics cards. The eGFX Breakaway Box enables the use of all the popular GPU cards that support connecting to a computer over Thunderbolt -- such as AMD Radeon(R) R9 and RX and NVIDIA(R) GeForce(R) GTX 7, 9, and 10 series -- with Thunderbolt 3-equipped computers, providing GPU support for computationally intensive applications and games. (A list of supported computers and GPU cards is available on the Sonnet Technologies product page, www.sonnettech.com/product/egfx-breakaway-box.html). The box's single-port, 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 interface ensures the 2,750 MB/s bandwidth is dedicated to the installed card.



In addition to GPU cards, the Breakaway Box supports every Thunderbolt 3-compatible PCIe card regardless of length or height and is Thunderbolt certified for both Mac(R) and Windows(R). The new Sonnet system is the coolest and quietest eGFX box on the market, with a built-in, variable-speed, temperature-controlled fan that quietly and effectively cools the installed card. Sonnet will also preview two new external graphics solutions, the eGFX Breakaway Puck Radeon 560 and eGFX Breakaway Puck Radeon 570. Compact and powerful, these integrated Thunderbolt 3 external Graphics Processing Unit (eGPU) systems are highly portable and offer users tremendously improved graphics performance when used with thin and light laptops.



NEW: SF3(TM) Series Pro Card Readers

Sonnet will show the first products in its new SF3(TM) Series of Thunderbolt(TM) 3 pro media readers. The SF3(TM) Series -- CFast(TM) 2.0 Pro Card Reader, featuring dual card slots and a 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 interface, can ingest files from two cards at concurrent data transfer speeds up to 1,000 MB/s -- more than double the average ingest speed of USB 3 card readers. The compact CFast 2.0 card reader is bus-powered with no power adapter required. Sonnet will also present its soon-to-ship SF3 Series -- SxS(TM) Pro Card Reader. Each SF3 Series reader will feature dual card slots, a Thunderbolt 3 interface, and a rugged aluminum enclosure designed for stacking multiple readers.



10 Gigabit Ethernet Solutions

At IBC2017, Sonnet will feature its range of 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) adapters and cards, including all-new Thunderbolt(TM) 3 adapters. The company's Twin 10G(TM) and Twin 10G SFP+ for Thunderbolt 2 -- and now Thunderbolt 3 -- are dual-port adapters that add lightning-fast 10GbE network connectivity to any Mac(R) or Windows(R) computer with a Thunderbolt 2 or Thunderbolt 3 port, respectively. With the Twin 10G and Twin 10G SFP+, users can easily connect their computers via copper or optical cables to high-speed network infrastructure and storage systems using the 10GbE standard. Their performance, compact size, easy setup, and quiet operation make these Sonnet adapters suitable for use in a variety of workflows and environments.



In addition, Sonnet will showcase its Presto(TM) 10GbE SFP+ PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) 2.0 card and Presto(TM) 10GbE 10GBASE-T PCIe 3.0 card. These 10GbE dual-port cards are cost-effective solutions for users to connect their computers to high-speed network infrastructure and storage systems using the 10GbE standard via optical or copper cabling, respectively. Both Presto cards work with Mac Pro(R) towers, Windows PCs, Linux(R) servers, and computers with Thunderbolt ports via Thunderbolt-to-PCIe expansion systems.



"At IBC2017, we'll continue to build on our theme of maximum performance in today's high-pressure, bandwidth-intensive media production, and postproduction environments. On display will be our newest innovations -- from Thunderbolt 3-connected external GPUs to 10GbE network interfaces and ultra-fast professional media card readers -- all leveraging cutting-edge connectivity technologies to help media professionals succeed."

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt(TM) 3 to PCIe(R) card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.



