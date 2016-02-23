Sonnet Technologies at CABSAT 2016

CABSAT 2016 Preview

March 8--10

Sonnet Technologies

Exhibiting with Mediacast Network in Stand ZC5-40

NEW Sonnet Thunderbolt(TM) 3 Technology Products

At this year's CABSAT show, Sonnet Technologies will showcase its first product featuring Thunderbolt(TM) 3 technology, the new Fusion(TM) Thunderbolt(TM) 3 PCIe(R) Flash Drive. This rugged, pocket-sized solid-state drive (SSD) storage device is capable of transferring data at speeds of over 2,000 MB/s and is equipped with 512GB of flash storage. The Fusion flash drive is an ultra-fast alternative to portable SATA-based hard disk drives, SSD storage devices, and USB thumb drives. The new Fusion flash drive connects to any Windows(R) computer with a Thunderbolt 3 port via an attached 0.5-meter Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) cable. Measuring a compact 2.8 inches wide by 4.1 inches deep by 1.25 inches tall, the Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive features a fanless aluminum enclosure that enables silent operation. The device is bus-powered and so requires no power adapter.

Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/Sonnet-FusionThunderbolt3PCIeFlashDrive.zip

Image Caption: Sonnet Technologies Fusion(TM) Thunderbolt(TM) 3 PCIe(R) Flash Drive

xMac(TM) Pro Server

Sonnet will feature the Avid(R)-qualified xMac(TM) Pro Server, an innovative rackmount solution with built-in Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) expansion for the latest Mac Pro(R). The xMac Pro Server securely mounts the computer horizontally inside a specially designed 4U modular enclosure, connects three PCIe 2.0 slots via Thunderbolt 2 technology, and provides space to install additional equipment in two 5.25-inch mobile rack bays. By supporting every Thunderbolt-compatible PCIe card available, the xMac Pro Server enables audio-video professionals to use the high-performance expansion cards they need with the latest Mac Pro. Through the installation of optional Mobile Rack Device Mounting Kits into the xMac Pro Server, users may easily connect hard drives, SSDs, and other devices to the Mac Pro.

Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/sonnet/sonnet-xmacproserverwithmrdrives.jpg

Image Caption: Sonnet xMac(TM) Pro Server Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) Expansion System and 4U Rackmount Enclosure for New Mac Pro(R) Computers, Shown With Optional Mobile Rack Device Mounting Kit

Echo(TM) 15+ Thunderbolt(TM) 2 Dock

Sonnet will show the Echo(TM) 15+ Thunderbolt(TM) 2 Dock, a fully featured docking station for computers with Thunderbolt ports. The Echo 15+ enables users to connect multiple devices to a central hub, and then connect to all of them with a single cable. The Echo 15+ features four USB 3.0, two 6Gb/s eSATA, one FireWire(R) 800, one Gigabit Ethernet, two 3.5 mm audio input, two 3.5 mm audio output, and two Thunderbolt 2 interfaces. The Echo 15+ includes the user's choice of an 8x DVD±RW drive, a Blu-ray(TM) BD-ROM/8x DVD±RW drive with Blu-ray player software for OS X(R), or a 4x BD-R/8x DVD±RW Blu-ray burner drive. The Echo 15+ even provides the space, mounting support, and 6Gb/s interfaces for one or two internal SATA drives.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/SonnetTechnologies-Echo15Plus.zip

Image Caption: Sonnet Echo(TM) 15+ Thunderbolt(TM) 2 Dock

xMac(TM) mini Server

Sonnet's award-winning xMac(TM) mini Server securely mounts a Mac(R) mini inside a specially designed 1U rackmount enclosure and connects two PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) 2.0 slots via Thunderbolt(TM) 2 technology, enabling users to harness the power of full-size, high-performance PCIe cards. The latest xMac mini Server includes a Thunderbolt 2 interface to support maximum performance with the newest Mac mini, and it is the quietest model yet.



Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/sonnet/sonnet-xmac_mini_server_4th_gen_no_lid.jpg

Image Caption: Sonnet Technologies xMac(TM) mini Server, Shown With Top Cover Removed

Echo(TM) Express Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCI Express(R) Cards (PCIe(R)) Expansion Systems

Sonnet's award-winning and versatile Echo(TM) Express family of Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCIe(R) expansion chassis facilitates mobile and on-location workflows by enabling computers equipped with Thunderbolt(TM) 2 or Thunderbolt ports to interface with a wide variety of high-performance PCIe cards, originally designed only for use in desktop computers. Supported cards include a wide range of Thunderbolt-compatible 16Gb and 8Gb Fibre Channel, 10 Gb Ethernet, SAS and SATA host bus adapters, and RAID controller cards. At CABSAT, Sonnet will feature the Echo Express III-D (desktop) and Echo Express III-R (rackmount) chassis, which were the first devices of their kind to ship with 20Gbps Thunderbolt 2 interfaces. Both chassis support up to three full-length, full-height, single-width PCIe 2.0 cards with one x16 and two x8 PCIe slots.

Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/sonnet/sonnet-echo_express_iii-d.jpg

Image Caption: Sonnet Technologies Echo(TM) Express III-D With Thunderbolt(TM) 2

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/sonnet/sonnet-echo_express_iiir_w_kit_and_devices.jpg

Image Caption: Sonnet Technologies Echo(TM) Express III-R With Thunderbolt(TM) 2

Company Overview:

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCIe(R) card expansion systems; pro media readers; RAID storage systems; and storage, network, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For nearly 30 years, Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.