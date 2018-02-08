Sonnet BVE 2018 Show Preview

Feb. 27–March 1

Sonnet Technologies Exhibiting With Holdan Ltd

Stand G30



Sonnet Technologies at BVE 2018



NEW: Thunderbolt™ 3 External Graphics (eGPU) Solutions

At BVE 2018, Sonnet will showcase its new eGFX Breakaway™ Box 650, a Thunderbolt™ 3 to eGPU PCI Express® (PCIe®) card expansion system designed and qualified specifically for large, power-hungry video graphics processing unit (GPU) cards, including the AMD Radeon™ RX Vega 64 and overclocked NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 10 series-based cards. The 650 model enables the use of all GPU cards that support connecting to a computer over Thunderbolt — such as AMD Radeon R9, RX, RX Vega, and Pro WX models and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 9 and 10 series, Titan X and Xp, and Quadro® models — with Thunderbolt 3-equipped computers, providing GPU support for computationally intensive applications and games. (Lists of supported computers and GPU cards are available at www.sonnettech.com/product/egfx-breakaway-box.html). Mac®- and Windows®-compatible, the new Sonnet system is the coolest and quietest eGFX box on the market, with a built-in, variable-speed, temperature-controlled fan that quietly and effectively cools the installed card.



Sonnet will also display two new external graphics solutions, the eGFX Breakaway Puck Radeon 560 and eGFX Breakaway Puck Radeon 570. Compact and powerful, these integrated Thunderbolt 3 external graphics processing unit (eGPU) systems are highly portable and offer users tremendously improved graphics performance when used with thin and light laptops.



xMac™ Pro Server

At BVE 2018, Sonnet will feature the Avid®-qualified xMac™ Pro Server, its innovative rackmount solution with built-in Thunderbolt™ 2 to PCI Express® (PCIe®) card expansion for the Mac Pro® computer. The xMac Pro Server securely mounts the computer horizontally inside a specially designed, 4U modular enclosure; connects three PCIe 2.0 slots via Thunderbolt technology; and provides space to install additional equipment in two 5.25-inch mobile rack bays. By supporting every Thunderbolt 2-compatible PCIe card available, the xMac Pro Server enables audio/video professionals to use the high-performance expansion cards they need with the latest Mac Pro computers. Through the installation of optional Mobile Rack Device Mounting Kits into the xMac Pro Server, users can easily connect hard drives, SSDs, and other devices to the Mac Pro computer.



NEW: Thunderbolt™ 3 Editions in Echo™ Express Family

Sonnet will showcase new Thunderbolt™ 3 editions of its award-winning Echo™ Express Thunderbolt-to-PCI Express® (PCIe®) card expansion systems. Sonnet's top-of-the-line Echo™ Express III-D (desktop) and Echo Express III-R (2U rackmount) systems support the installation of up to three full-length, full-height PCIe cards, and connect them to the computer through a single cable. With the new interface, both systems enable users of Mac® and Windows® computers equipped with 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports to take advantage of Thunderbolt 3's 2,750 MB/s of PCIe bandwidth to support the most demanding, highest-performance adapter cards. Both systems feature a built-in, universal 300-watt power supply with a 75-watt auxiliary power connector for installed cards, plus two large, ultra-quiet, temperature-controlled cooling fans to enable their use in noise-sensitive environments.



NEW: 1TB Fusion™ Thunderbolt™ 3 PCIe® Flash Drive

Sonnet will showcase the new 1TB version of its popular Fusion™ Thunderbolt™ 3 PCIe® Flash Drive. The rugged, pocket-sized, solid-state drive (SSD) storage device features NVMe flash storage and leverages the 40Gbps bandwidth of its Thunderbolt 3 interface to deliver data transfer speeds up to 2,600 MB/s. Designed for pro users requiring ultimate performance in a truly portable storage device, the Fusion Flash Drive is bus-powered and features a rugged aluminum enclosure that effectively cools the SSD and eliminates the need for a fan, enabling silent operation. The Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive connects to any compatible Mac® or Windows® computer with its 0.5-meter Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) cable.



NEW: SF3™ Series Pro Card Readers

Sonnet will show its new line of SF3™ Series dual-slot Thunderbolt™ 3 pro media readers. Each SF3 Series reader features a compact, rugged aluminum enclosure designed for stacking multiple readers. The SF3 Series — CFast™ 2.0 Pro Card Reader is bus-powered with no power adapter required, and can ingest files from two cards at concurrent data transfer speeds up to 1,000 MB/s. The SF3 Series — SxS™ Pro Card Reader features dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, can support a bus-powered device (such as the CFast 2.0 reader), and can ingest files from two SxS cards at their maximum supported data transfer speeds.



10 Gigabit Ethernet Solutions

At BVE 2018, Sonnet will feature its range of 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) Thunderbolt adapters and Presto™ line of PCI Express® (PCIe®) cards, including all-new Thunderbolt™ 3 adapters. Sonnet's 10GbE solutions enable users to connect their computers easily via copper or optical cables to high-speed network infrastructure and storage systems using the 10GbE standard. The company's adapters add lightning-fast 10GbE network connectivity to any compatible Mac® or Windows® computer with Thunderbolt 2 or Thunderbolt 3 ports. Their performance, compact size, easy setup, and quiet operation make Sonnet's adapters suitable for use in a variety of workflows and environments. Sonnet's Presto cards work with Mac Pro® towers, Windows PCs, Linux® servers, and Mac and Windows computers with Thunderbolt ports via Thunderbolt-to-PCIe expansion systems.



Company Overview:



Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/180208Sonnet.docx



Image Downloads:

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/Sonnet_egfx_breakaway_box.jpg

Image Caption: eGFX Breakaway™ Box Thunderbolt™ 3 Expansion System for Desktop GPU or Other PCIe® Cards



Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/sonnet/sonnet-xmacproserverwithmrdrives.jpg

Image Caption: Sonnet xMac™ Pro Server Thunderbolt™ 2-to-PCI Express® (PCIe®) Expansion System and 4U Rackmount Enclosure for New Mac Pro® Computers, Shown With Optional Mobile Rack Device Mounting Kit



Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/Sonnet-echo_express_iii-d_t3e.jpeg

Image Caption: Sonnet Technologies' Echo™ Express III-D Desktop Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® Card Expansion Systems



Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/Sonnet_echo_express_iii-r_t3e.jpeg

Image Caption: Sonnet Technologies' Echo™ Express III-R Rackmount Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® Card Expansion Systems



Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/Sonnet_fusion_tb3_pcie_flash_drive.jpg

Image Caption: Fusion™ Thunderbolt™ 3 PCIe® Flash Drive



Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/Sonnet_sf3_readers_stacked.jpg

Image Caption: Sonnet Technologies' SF3™ Series CFast™ 2.0 and SxS™ Pro Card Readers



