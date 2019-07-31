Sonnet Technologies at IBC2019

NEW: Echo Pro 10G Thunderbolt™ 3 Dock

At IBC2019, Sonnet's upcoming Echo™ Pro 10G Thunderbolt™ 3 Dock will make its European debut. Designed for pro video and audio users who need to copy files to and from multiple drives, the Echo Pro 10G dock features three USB-C ports plus three USB-A ports. Unlike all other docks — which connect all their USB ports to a single USB controller that functions as a hub, splitting bandwidth between them — the Sonnet dock is equipped with three 10Gbps USB 3.1 Gen 2 controllers, each supporting only two ports. This design enables maximum-speed file transfers between multiple high-speed USB 3.1 Gen 2 drives and a computer through a single Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) cable.

The Echo Pro 10G includes a blazing-fast 10GBASE-T (copper) 10GbE network port, enabling connection to high-speed network infrastructure and storage systems via inexpensive CAT 6 or CAT 6A cabling. The Echo Pro 10G Thunderbolt 3 Dock also features dual Thunderbolt 3 ports to support daisy chaining of up five additional Thunderbolt peripheral devices, and it provides up to 87W to power and charge compatible notebook and laptop computers.

Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® Card Expansion Systems

At IBC2019, Sonnet will show its Echo Express™ and xMac™ lines of Thunderbolt™-to-PCI Express® (PCIe®) card expansion systems, showcasing the new xMac mini Server Thunderbolt 3 Edition. The expansion systems house PCIe adapter cards that add connectivity options and processing power to computers without card slots and connect them to the computer through a single Thunderbolt cable. Available with one, two, or three card slots, and accommodating from low-profile to full-height, full-length cards — these systems support high-performance non-GPU cards, including pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards. In addition to housing and connecting two PCIe cards, the xMac mini Server Thunderbolt 3 Edition securely mounts a Mac mini® computer with Thunderbolt 3 ports inside its custom 1U enclosure designed for use in 19-inch server, equipment, and portable racks.

Desktop and Portable eGPU Solutions

Sonnet will demonstrate its Apple®-qualified eGFX Breakaway™ Box 650 and eGFX Breakaway™ Puck Radeon RX 570 Thunderbolt™ 3 external graphics solutions (eGPU). These systems significantly accelerate video production workflows, boosting the graphics performance of eGFX-compatible computers with the most popular pro video editing, rendering, color grading, animation, and special effects applications. eGFX Breakaway Boxes were designed to support large, high-performance video graphics processing unit (GPU) cards including the latest GPU cards from both AMD and NVIDIA®, enabling users to choose a card best matching their performance and budget needs. The all-in-one eGFX Breakaway Puck is compact and powerful, highly portable, and offers users tremendously improved graphics performance — on the computer's primary screen or on an externally connected display — when used with thin and light laptops, mini desktops, and all-in-one computers.

10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) Networking Product Family

At IBC2019, Sonnet will feature the industry's most comprehensive line of 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) adapters and cards: Solo10G™ single-port and Twin10G™ dual-port 10GbE Thunderbolt™ adapters, plus Solo10G single-port and Presto™ 10GbE dual-port 10GbE PCI Express® (PCIe®) cards, including all-new, low-cost 10GbE optical adapters. Sonnet's 10GbE solutions enable users to connect their computers easily via copper or optical cables to high-speed network infrastructure and storage systems using the 10GbE standard.

SF3™ Series Pro Card Readers

Sonnet will show its line of SF3™ Series dual-slot Thunderbolt™ 3 pro media readers, showcasing the new SF3 Series — Sonnet RED MINI-MAG® Card Reader. Featuring dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, the reader can simultaneously ingest files from two RED MINI-MAG cards at their maximum supported data transfer speeds, and can support a bus-powered device (such as the SF3 Series — CFast™ 2.0 Pro Card Reader). Each SF3 Series reader, including the SF3 Series — SxS™ Pro Card Reader, features a compact rugged aluminum enclosure designed for stacking multiple readers and simultaneously ingesting files from two cards at their maximum supported data transfer speeds. Depending on media type, concurrent data transfer speeds up to 1,000+ MB/s from two cards are supported, while daisy-chained SF3 Series readers can leverage Thunderbolt 3's 2,750 MB/s bandwidth, enabling users to ingest four, six, or more cards simultaneously.

Company Overview:

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® card expansion systems; externally connected GPU (via Thunderbolt) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For more than 30 years, Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

