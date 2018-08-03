Sonnet Technologies at IBC2018

Thunderbolt™ 3 External Graphics (eGPU) Solutions

At IBC2018, Sonnet will showcase its new, award-winning eGFX Breakaway™ Box 650, a Thunderbolt™ 3 to GPU card expansion system designed and qualified specifically for large, power-hungry graphics (GPU) cards, including the AMD Radeon RX Vega 64, Radeon Pro WX 9100, 9100 SSG and overclocked NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 series-based cards. The 650 model enables the use of all GPU cards that support connecting to a computer over Thunderbolt — such as AMD Radeon R9, RX, RX Vega, and Pro WX models and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 9 and 10 series, Titan X and Xp, and Quadro models — with Thunderbolt 3-equipped computers, providing GPU support for computationally intensive applications and games. (Lists of supported computers and GPU cards are available at www.sonnettech.com/product/egfx-breakaway-box.html). Mac- and Windows-compatible, the new Sonnet system is the coolest and quietest eGFX box on the market, with a built-in, variable-speed, temperature-controlled fan that quietly and effectively cools the installed card.

Sonnet will also display two new external graphics solutions, the eGFX Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 560 and eGFX Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 570. Compact and powerful, these integrated Thunderbolt 3 external graphics processing unit (eGPU) systems are highly portable and offer users tremendously improved graphics performance when used with thin and light laptops.

Solo10G™ 10 Gigabit Ethernet Adapters

Sonnet will showcase its new Solo10G™ Thunderbolt™ 3 Edition adapter and Solo10G PCIe Card, the latest products in the company’s expanding line of 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) solutions. The Solo10G Thunderbolt 3 Edition adds lightning-fast 10GbE network connectivity to any Mac or Windows computer with a Thunderbolt 3 port, enabling users to easily connect their computers via copper cables to high-speed network infrastructure and storage systems using the 10GbE standard. Its performance, diminutive size, simple setup, and silent operation make this Sonnet adapter ideal for use in a variety of workflows and environments. Its $199 MSRP sets a new price standard for 10GbE connectivity over Thunderbolt. The Solo10G PCIe Card adds 10GbE network connectivity to any Mac, Windows, or Linux computer with PCI Express(PCIe) slots. With its $99 MSRP, the card offers users an affordable and powerfully simple solution for adding blazing-fast 10GBASE-T 10GbE network connectivity.

Thunderbolt™ 3 Editions in Echo™ Express Family

Sonnet will showcase new Thunderbolt™ 3 editions of its award-winning Echo™ Express Thunderbolt-to-PCI Express (PCIe) card expansion systems. Sonnet’s top-of-the-line Echo™ Express III-D (desktop) and Echo Express III-R (2U rackmount) systems support the installation of up to three full-length, full-height PCIe cards, and connect them to the computer through a single cable. With the latest interface, both systems enable users of Mac and Windows computers equipped with 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports to take advantage of Thunderbolt 3’s 2,750 MB/s of PCIe bandwidth to support the most demanding, highest-performance adapter cards. Both systems feature a built-in, universal 300-watt power supply with a 75-watt auxiliary power connector for installed cards, plus two large, ultra-quiet, temperature-controlled cooling fans to enable their use in noise-sensitive environments.

1TB And 2TB Fusion™ Thunderbolt™ 3 PCIe Flash Drives

Complementing its popular 1TB model, Sonnet will showcase the new 2TB Fusion™ Thunderbolt™ 3 PCIe Flash Drive. The rugged, pocket-sized, solid-state drive (SSD) storage device features NVMe flash storage and leverages the 40Gbps bandwidth of its Thunderbolt 3 interface to deliver data transfer speeds up to 2,600 MB/s. Designed for pro users requiring ultimate performance in a truly portable storage device, the Fusion Flash Drive is bus-powered and features a rugged aluminum enclosure that effectively cools the SSD and eliminates the need for a fan, enabling silent operation. The Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive connects to any compatible Mac or Windows computer with its 0.5-meter Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) cable.

SF3™ Series Pro Card Readers

Sonnet will show its line of SF3™ Series dual-slot Thunderbolt™ 3 pro media readers. Each SF3 Series reader features a compact, rugged aluminum enclosure designed for stacking multiple readers. The SF3 Series — CFast™ 2.0 Pro Card Reader is bus-powered with no power adapter required, and can ingest files from two cards at concurrent data transfer speeds up to 1,000 MB/s. The SF3 Series — SxS™ Pro Card Reader features dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, can support a bus-powered device (such as the CFast 2.0 reader), and can simultaneously ingest files from two SxS cards at their maximum supported data transfer speeds.

Sonnet will also preview the newest member of the family, the SF3 Series — Sonnet RED MINI-MAG Card Reader. Featuring dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, the reader can support a bus-powered device (such as the CFast 2.0 reader), and can simultaneously ingest files from two RED MINI-MAG cards at their maximum supported data transfer speeds.

Company Overview:

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe card expansion systems; externally connected GPU (via Thunderbolt) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet’s Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For more than 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac, Windows, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

