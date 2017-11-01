Sonnet Launches Highly Portable External GPU (eGPU) Devices for Accelerating Ultrabook Computer Graphics

IRVINE, Calif. — Nov. 1, 2017 — Sonnet Technologies today introduced an all-new paradigm in Thunderbolt™ connected external GPU (eGPU) devices with the eGFX Breakaway™ Puck, an extremely portable, high-performance, all-in-one eGPU for Thunderbolt 3 computers that delivers accelerated graphics, and provides multidisplay connectivity leveraging AMD's Eyefinity™ technology. With a Puck connected, a user's computer can deliver dramatically accelerated frame rates in popular graphics-intensive games, and boosted GPU acceleration for pro video applications anytime and anywhere it is needed.



Sonnet will offer two Puck models, the eGFX Breakaway Puck Radeon™ RX 560 and eGFX Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 570, enabling users to select the device best suited to their needs. Each Puck model measures a mere 6 inches wide by 5.1 inches deep by 2 inches tall; features one Thunderbolt 3 port, three DisplayPort ports and one HDMI port; and supports up to four 4K displays in multimonitor mode.



When GPU acceleration is needed on the road, users can conveniently pack an eGFX Breakaway Puck along with a notebook in a backpack or computer bag. The Puck connects to a computer with a single Thunderbolt 3 cable and, for added convenience, also provides 45W of Power Delivery to power and charge the computer, enabling many users to leave their computer's power brick behind. On the desktop, the Puck has a minimal footprint. With an optional VESA mounting bracket kit, the Puck can be attached to the back of a display or the arm of a multimonitor stand, leaving a zero footprint on the desktop. The kit also includes a 0.5-meter DisplayPort cable to help reduce cable clutter.



The eGFX Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 560 (part number GPU-RX560-TB3) has an MSRP of $449 USD; the eGFX Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 570 (part number GPU-RX570-TB3) has an MSRP of $599; and the optional PuckCuff VESA Mounting Bracket Kit (part number CUFF-PUCK) has an MSRP of $59. All models are immediately available. More information on the products is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/egfx-breakaway-puck.html.



More information on Sonnet and its other products is available at www.sonnettech.com.



About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.



