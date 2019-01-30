Sonnet Introduces Two Four-Port SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps PCI Express (PCIe) Adapter Cards

IRVINE, Calif. — Jan. 30, 2019 — Sonnet Technologies today announced the availability of two new four-port, dual-controller SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps PCIe® adapter cards, the Allegro™ Pro USB 3.1 PCIe and Allegro USB-C 4-Port PCIe. The Allegro cards add four powered USB-A or USB-C ports, respectively, to any Mac®, Windows®, or Linux® computer with PCI Express® (PCIe) slots, and to Mac and Windows computers with Thunderbolt™ ports when installed in a Thunderbolt-to-PCI Express card expansion chassis.

Both Sonnet adapter cards feature dual USB 3.1 Gen 2 controllers and support the fastest SSD-based USB drives available with file transfer speeds up to 800 MB/s from a single drive, and up to 1,200 MB/s aggregate from four drives. Both cards support USB bus-powered SSD, SSD RAID, and hard drive devices with up to 7.5 watts of power per port, without the user having to connect auxiliary power to the card or AC power adapters to the devices. Hubs and other USB-IF-compliant devices are also supported.

"Although they feature modern CPUs, so many current desktop and workstation computers are equipped only with generations-old USB interfaces or, at best, a single modern USB port," said Greg LaPorte, vice president of sales and marketing, Sonnet Technologies. "For broadcasters, post, and AV professionals, the ability to move files quickly from and between multiple USB drives is critical; onboard I/O is too slow. Sonnet's latest USB adapter cards make it easy for users to add four super-fast 10Gbps USB-A or USB-C ports to their setups and benefit from significantly faster data transfers."

Sonnet designed the Allegro cards with a focus on intelligent power management and delivery for powering attached drives through its ports. Allegro incorporates advanced technologies including independent power regulation that isolates each port to prevent cross-coupled power glitches — such as when a hard drive spins up after connection — that may cause accidental disconnects, and resettable port power fuses. Additionally, the cards are optimized for Thunderbolt, offering full performance when installed in any of Sonnet's Thunderbolt-to-PCIe card chassis.

The Allegro Pro USB 3.1 PCIe card (part number USB3-PRO-4P10-E) is now available at a suggested retail price of $149. More information on the card is available at https://www.sonnettech.com/product/allegro-pro-usb31-pcie.html.

The Allegro USB-C 4-Port PCIe card (part number USB3C-4PM-E) is now available at a suggested retail price of $149. More information on the card is available at https://www.sonnettech.com/product/allegro-usbc-4port-pcie.html.

More information on Sonnet and its other products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

