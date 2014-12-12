Sonnet Introduces New Family of Optical Thunderbolt Cables

Fiber Optic Cables Span Longer Distances Without Loss of Performance

IRVINE, Calif. -- Dec. 10, 2014 -- Sonnet Technologies today introduced a new line of optical Thunderbolt(TM) cables designed to connect computers and devices over longer distances in a wide variety of production environments. With support for both 20Gbps Thunderbolt 2 and 10Gbps Thunderbolt connections, the Sonnet Optical Thunderbolt Cables are thin, lightweight, and durable, with performance equivalent to copper Thunderbolt cables at distances of up to 60 meters.

The Sonnet Optical Thunderbolt Cables are ideal for use in situations requiring the computer to be segregated from other equipment without a loss in functionality or data-transfer speed. One example is when a computer and other peripherals must be remotely located in a secure equipment room, with the cable running out to a desktop with a Thunderbolt dock that supports a display, mouse, keyboard, and other peripheral devices. Another example might be an audio production workflow that requires a particularly quiet operating environment. The longer optical Thunderbolt cable allows devices with fans to be located in another room and out of earshot.

"Thunderbolt technology has been an amazing enabler of high-performance device and display connectivity with any computer that has a Thunderbolt port," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. "Optical Thunderbolt cables literally extend those benefits over very long distances, a capability that is essential for many of our customers."

Available in 5.5-, 10-, 30-, and 60-meter lengths, the Sonnet Optical Thunderbolt Cables feature Optical(TM) Cable technology by Corning. They provide dual-channel, bidirectional connectivity for 10Gbps Thunderbolt devices, or 20Gbps bidirectional support when used with a Thunderbolt 2 host and Thunderbolt 2 devices. The cables are hot-swappable, and each can carry both data and video.

Sonnet's Optical Thunderbolt Cables are available now with prices starting at $179. More information on Sonnet's Optical Thunderbolt Cables is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/opticalthunderboltcables.html.

More information about Sonnet's complete product family is available at www.sonnettech.com.

# # #

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCIe(R) card expansion systems, pro media readers, RAID storage systems, and storage, network, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For nearly 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/sonnet/sonnet_optical_thunderbolt_cable.jpg