Sonnet Announces Echo™ 11 Thunderbolt™ 3 Dock

Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station Provides 87 Watts of Power Delivery to Charge Notebook Computers; Offers Five USB 3.0 Ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and Dual 4K Display Support

IRVINE, Calif. — Aug. 8, 2018 — Sonnet Technologies today announced the Echo™ 11 Thunderbolt™ 3 Dock, the company’s latest product in its comprehensive line of Thunderbolt 3 expansion products. Compatible with both Mac- and Windows systems, the slim desktop dock connects a user’s multiple peripheral devices and links them to their computers through the included Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) cable. Through the same cable, the Echo 11 delivers up to 87 watts to charge and power compatible notebook computers, such as the MacBook Pro 15-inch computer, allowing users to leave their computer’s power adapter packed away when connected to the dock.

“There are many Thunderbolt docks on the market today that scrimp on USB ports or power delivery, or both,” said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. “The Echo 11 Thunderbolt 3 Dock uniquely offers a full array of ports, including five USB 3.0 ports plus the 87 watts of power delivery that a MacBook Pro 15-inch needs to operate and charge — all at a value price.”

The Echo 11 Dock offers one Gigabit Ethernet, one 3.5-millimeter audio, and five USB 3.0 interfaces, plus a handy UHS-II–compliant SD™ card reader. Eleven devices plug in directly to the Sonnet Echo 11 Dock. Two of its five USB 3.0 ports are conveniently placed on the front of the enclosure, with one supporting quick charging of an iPhone, iPad, or other similar device even when the user’s computer is sleeping, off, or disconnected. The dock’s SD card reader supports SD, SDHC™, and SDXC™ media at their maximum transfer speeds. The Echo Dock features a second Thunderbolt 3 port to support daisy-chaining of up to five additional Thunderbolt peripherals, plus a 4K display or a USB device at the end of the chain.

The Echo 11 Thunderbolt 3 Dock also includes support for connecting two 4K 60-hertz ultra-high-definition (UHD) or lower resolution displays, or one 5K Thunderbolt display. One display connects directly to the dock’s HDMI 2.0 port, while another display connects to the dock’s second Thunderbolt 3 port, either directly or further down the Thunderbolt chain of devices.

The Echo 11 Thunderbolt 3 Dock (part number ECHO-DK11-T3) is available now at a suggested retail price of $299. More information on the product is available at http://www.sonnettech.com/product/echo11-thunderbolt3-dock.html.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet’s Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For more than 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac, Windows, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

