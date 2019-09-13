Sonnet and Archiware Team to Offer Sneak Preview of Long-Distance Thunderbolt 3 Optical Cable at IBC 2019

IRVINE, Calif. — Sept. 11, 2019

What's New:

Sonnet Technologies (Stand 7.D41) and Archiware GmbH (Stand 7.D35) will team up at IBC2019 to demonstrate a Mac-based media asset management backup and archive system using Sonnet hardware and Archiware software. The twist? A Mac mini® computer with Archiware software running in Sonnet's stand will be controlled from Archiware's stand over 50 meters of yet to be released Corning optical Thunderbolt™ 3 cable.

What They Do:

Available in lengths up to 50 meters, optical Thunderbolt 3 cables from Corning will provide users the ability to connect two Thunderbolt 3 devices together up to 25 times the maximum distance allowed using copper cables (2 meters), without loss of performance.

Housing the computer in Sonnet's stand is the xMac™ mini Server Thunderbolt 3 Edition, a Thunderbolt 3 to PCIe® card expansion system/1U rackmount enclosure that securely mounts a Mac mini inside, and enables the user to connect and harness the power of two full-height pro video capture, audio DSP, 10 Gigabit Ethernet, or other high-performance PCIe cards. The computer will be running Archiware's P5 software suite, with P5 Backup and P5 Archive. P5 Archive, with its media asset management-like features, enables users to migrate offline and data-to-disk, LTO tape, or cloud storage. P5 Backup and 5 Synchronize offer backup to disk tape and cloud and replication for failover. Archiware staff will control the system from their stand with a keyboard, mouse, and display connected to a Sonnet Echo™ 11 Thunderbolt 3 dock.

Why They're Important:

Optical Thunderbolt 3 cables will be ideal for use in situations requiring a computer to be segregated from other equipment without a loss in functionality or data-transfer speed. One example is when a computer and other peripherals must be remotely located in a secure equipment room, with the cable running out to a desktop with a Thunderbolt 3 dock that supports a display, mouse, keyboard, and other peripheral devices. Another example might be an audio production workflow that requires a particularly quiet operating environment. The longer optical Thunderbolt cable allows devices with fans to be located in another room and out of earshot.

How They're Unique:

Optical Thunderbolt 3 cables will be surprisingly thin, lightweight, and durable, with performance equivalent to copper Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) cables.

When You Can Get Them:

This is a working preview of the Corning Optical Thunderbolt 3 Cables; they are expected to ship in the not-too-distant future.

Sonnet's xMac mini Server Thunderbolt 3 Edition (part number XMAC-MS-A-TB3) and Echo 11 Thunderbolt 3 dock (part number ECHO-DK11-T3) are available now through Sonnet and select Sonnet resellers worldwide. More information on both products is available at https://www.sonnettech.com, and information on where to buy them is available at https://www.sonnettech.com/wheretobuy/index.html.

More information on Archiware P5 software and its pricing is available at https://p5.archiware.com.

Solution with Sonnet: https://p5.archiware.com/solutions/sonnet-macmini

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For more than 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

About Archiware GmbH

Archiware GmbH is a privately held company with over 20 years of experience in data management software for backup, synchronization and archiving. Archiware's software is primarily aimed at small and medium-sized businesses and the media and entertainment industry. More information is available at www.archiware.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

