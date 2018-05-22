Sohonet Supports the 2018 British Arrows

Sohonet, the global experts in connectivity, remote collaboration and network security for the media and entertainment industry, sponsored this year’s BRITISH ARROWS ceremony. The BRITISH ARROWS, the only British advertising awards dedicated solely to moving image advertising, were held Wednesday 16 May at Battersea Evolution.

“We are proud to support the British Arrows as they honour talented advertising industry professionals,” said Sohonet Chairman and CEO Chuck Parker. “Commercial production must serve its market function, but the stories they tell must also must be memorable and entertaining. Sohonet is proud to be part of this community and congratulates all of this year’s winners and nominees.”



Sohonet sponsored the International category, which included two Silver winners and a Bronze. Silver Arrows were awarded for Finish, Dishwasher Tablets’ I Love Doing Dishes, made for Wieden+Kennedy London by FRIEND (directed by Ian Pons Jewell), and for Nike’s What Girls Are Made Of, made for Wieden+Kennedy London by Riff Raff (directed by David Wilson).

A Bronze Arrow was presented to MJZ London for the Jung von Matt spot Edeka, 2117 (directed Matthijs van Heijningen).

