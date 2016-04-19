Sneaky Big Studios Selects Harmonic MediaGrid 4000 Shared Storage System for 4K Online Post Workflow

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- April 18, 2016 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that Sneaky Big Studios has invested in a Harmonic MediaGrid 4000 shared storage solution for deployment in what will be one of Arizona's largest and most technologically advanced production facilities. Supplied by Harmonic Platinum reseller DigitalGlue, the MediaGrid 4000 will serve as active storage for editorial, color correction and grading, and VFX stages of the 4K production workflow in a demanding end-to-end ACES pipeline.

"With exceptional creative and technical staff paired with state-of-the-art systems including the Harmonic MediaGrid 4000, Sneaky Big Studios is poised to take on the most challenging of projects," said Stephen Brain, vice president and general manager, Sneaky Big Studios. "Working with DigitalGlue and technology partners such as Harmonic, we've established a robust yet agile storage infrastructure that will enable us to offer world-class services without the associated high costs typical of high-end studios."

Located in Scottsdale and encompassing more than 15,000 square feet, Sneaky Big Studios will open in July 2016 to support shooting and production of television, commercial, and corporate content; web/media production; and post-production. Within this facility, the MediaGrid 4000 high-performance scale-out storage system will provide 540 TB of useable storage capacity and deliver the performance of a Fibre Channel storage area network (SAN) with the simplicity and scalability of Ethernet-based network-attached storage (NAS).

The on-the-fly scaling of capacity and bandwidth made possible by the MediaGrid 4000 will ensure superior workflow efficiency and productivity while supporting an ACES workflow using OpenEXR for VFX, which has a high data rate and high storage demands. The robust Harmonic system also will facilitate full online work with RAW files from RED and Sony cameras. As Sneaky Big Studios adds bandwidth and capacity-intensive projects, the MediaGrid 4000 system's active expansion architecture will enable smooth extension of storage without the need to take the system offline.

Sneaky Big Studios also has selected the Harmonic ProMedia(R) Carbon file-based transcoder to facilitate conversion of content to any array of acquisition, editing, broadcast, web and mobile formats.

"As a next-generation shared storage system optimized for demanding media workflows, the Harmonic MediaGrid 4000 is a perfect fit for Sneaky Big Studios and the facility's 4K online post workflow," said Doug Triblehorn, regional vice president of sales for North American Broadcast at Harmonic. "With MediaGrid 4000 supporting the real-time work with 4K source formats, without the need for proxies, Sneaky Big Studios will be able to turn around projects at a quality and speed that rival that of major facilities in New York or Los Angeles."

About Sneaky Big Studios

Located in North Scottsdale and encompassing more than 15,000 square feet, Sneaky Big Studios is one of the largest, most technologically advanced production facilities in the Southwest. The studio offers a setting for television and commercial shoots, rehearsals and recording sessions, web/media production, press conferences, corporate training/videos, music videos, post production and video editing, color correction, photography and events. To learn more visit www.sneakybig.com.

Sneaky Big Studios is one of YAM Worldwide's core businesses. Others include: BIG YAM, The Parsons Agency, Scottsdale National Golf Club, YAM Capital, YAM Properties, Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG), The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale, GO AZ Motorcycles, Spooky Fast Custom Finishing, Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson and alternate retail outlets Graceland Harley-Davidson and Blues City Harley-Davidson.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service, and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's MediaGrid 4000 shared storage solution. Our expectations and beliefs regarding this product may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that our MediaGrid solution may not meet some or all of its anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of its anticipated benefits, such as enabling the turning around of projects at a quality and speed that rivals major facilities; and the assurance of superior workflow, efficiency and productivity.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2015, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

NOTE TO EDITORS -- Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

