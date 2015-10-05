SMPTE(R) and HPA(R) Move Forward With Partnership

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Oct. 1, 2015 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, and the Hollywood Post Alliance(R) (HPA(R)) today announced the finalization of plans to consolidate. The partnership between SMPTE and HPA gives both organizations the opportunity to extend their reach, while better serving the industry as a whole -- from engineering and technical professionals to the creative community.

"This is a monumental occasion for both SMPTE and HPA, two leading professional organizations serving the media and entertainment industry," said Robert Seidel, president of SMPTE. "The new relationship between SMPTE and HPA presents many exciting possibilities, including fresh occasions for interactions and dialog, broader educational opportunities, and even richer contributions to standards development."

SMPTE and HPA are already collaborating on two upcoming events. HPA Women in Post and SMPTE are presenting the Women in Technology Luncheon. The luncheon will take place in conjunction with the SMPTE 2015 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2015) at the Loews Hollywood Hotel at the Hollywood and Highland Center at noon on Monday, Oct. 26, and will feature a conversation between Cheryl Boone Isaacs, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences(R) (AMPAS(R)), and Carolyn Giardina of The Hollywood Reporter. Also in conjunction with SMPTE 2015, the organizations are launching the SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival on Tuesday, Oct. 27 following the Opening Night Reception for the conference.

"HPA and SMPTE have long been collaborators in enabling the creative and technical communities to address the challenges and opportunities afforded by a rapidly changing media landscape," said Leon Silverman, HPA board president. "Formal approval of our consolidation plan by the SMPTE Board of Governors and the HPA Board of Directors represents a major milestone in our relationship, and one that signals great things to come for the communities both organizations serve -- within Hollywood and around the world."

Wendy Aylsworth, SMPTE past president and former senior vice president of technology at Warner Bros. Technical Operations, will serve as the SMPTE-designated member on the HPA Board of Directors. While this partnership establishes closer ties between SMPTE and HPA on many levels, from the executive to the administrative, each organization will maintain its unique brand and culture.

Further information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org. Additional information about HPA is available at www.hpaonline.com.

