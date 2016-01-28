SMPTE(R) and HPA(R) Issue Call for Entries for 2016 SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival

LOS ANGELES AND WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Jan. 28, 2016 -- The HPA(R) and the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)) today issued the call for entries for the 2016 SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival. The HPA serves the professional community by providing expertise, support, tools, and the infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television, commercials, and an array of content for a growing number of platforms, and SMPTE is a leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries. The organizations will host the 2016 SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival in conjunction with the SMPTE 2016 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2016) on Oct. 26 in Hollywood, California.

The SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival is growing into a rich showcase of student work, with outstanding short films being submitted from around the world, said SMPTE President Robert Seidel. It s always exciting to see the fresh techniques and ideas put forward by student filmmakers, and I m sure this year will be no exception.



The SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival highlights the creative use of technology by young filmmakers, as it is employed in the art and craft of storytelling. The festival is open to full-time students currently enrolled in an accredited college, university, or film school. This is an international festival, and entries from all parts of the world are encouraged. As the festival focuses on technology, students should ideally major in an area that emphasizes engineering, science, advanced technologies, or fundamental theories associated with motion imaging, sound, metadata, and workflows consistent with SMPTE s and HPA s fields of interest.

Films must adhere to time limit requirements, which include all main titles and ending credits. Students may submit films for consideration in one of the following six categories:

* Best creative use of entertainment technology to engage the audience in the story narrative format. (max. five min.)

* Best creative use of entertainment technology to engage the audience in the story narrative format. (max. 30 sec.)

* Best portrayal of entertainment technology in the film documentary format. (max. five min.)

* Best portrayal of entertainment technology in the film documentary format. (max. 30 sec.)

* Best use of virtual reality in storytelling narrative format. (max. three min.)

* Best use of mobile device or tablet to convey a story narrative format. (max. three min.)

All entries recognized as Official Selections are automatically eligible for the 2016 SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival Audience Award, which is voted on by festival attendees during the event and presented at the conclusion of the evening.

The HPA and SMPTE are dedicated to supporting the newest members of the motion-imaging industry through a variety of educational initiatives and networking opportunities, said Leon Silverman, president of the HPA. This film festival is unique in that it celebrates the creativity and ingenuity that this new generation of filmmakers brings to our industry.

In addition to the submitted film, all narrative film entries, except those in the VR category, must be accompanied either by a behind-the-scenes video demonstration (two min. max.) of how technology was used to enhance production, or by a brief written description (150 words max.) of the same. Further details about each category are available online at www.smpte.org/film-festival.

Entries will be accepted now through June 27 at https://filmfreeway.com/festival/SMPTEFilmFestival. To be eligible to submit a film, students must have completed four courses toward their major course of study and be in good academic standing. They must present supporting documentation and identification in order to qualify.

There is no fee to enter, and SMPTE membership is not a prerequisite for submission of a film. However, students may join as student members of SMPTE for just $10 -- or for free if this is their first year of membership -- when they apply via the Student Membership Challenge (SMC). Travel to the festival is not sponsored by SMPTE or HPA.

Further information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org. Information about HPA is available at www.hpaonline.com.

# # #

About the HPA(R)

The HPA serves the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide expertise, support, tools and the infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television, commercials, digital media and other dynamic media content. Through their partnership with the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a leader in the advancement of the art, science and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem, the HPA continues to extend its support of the community it represents. Information about the HPA is available at www.hpaonline.com.

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

Winner of an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)) is a global leader in the advancement of the art, science, and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem. A professional membership association that is internationally recognized and accredited, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. For a century, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 800 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines.

More than 6,000 members -- motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students -- who meet in Sections worldwide, sustain the Society. Through the Society s partnership with HPA(R), this membership is complemented by the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide the expertise, support, tools, and infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television programs, commercials, digital media, and other dynamic media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

Photo Link:http://www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE_BarbaraLange-RobertSeidel-LeonSilverman-HowardLukk.jpg

Photo Caption: Barbara Lange, Robert Seidel, Leon Silverman and Howard Lukk at the 2015 Student Film Festival

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE_Student-Film-Festival-Winners.jpg

Photo Caption: Leon Silverman With Students From NYC College of Technology/CUNY and City College of New York

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.