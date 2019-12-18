SMPTE to Produce Speaker and Panel Program for ConnecTechAsia2020 in Singapore

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Dec. 17, 2019 — SMPTE®, the organization that is defining the future of storytelling, today announced that the Society will produce and host a program at ConnecTechAsia2020, organized by Informa Markets. The 2020 edition of Asia's leading information, communications, media, and technology event will be held in Singapore, APAC's digital and innovation hub, June 9-11 at the Marina Bay Sands.

"Thanks to our new partnership with Informa Markets, we have the exciting opportunity to bring a SMPTE-produced program to international audiences at ConnecTechAsia," said Barbara Lange, executive director of SMPTE. "We'll be working with local SMPTE members, as well as members from around the world, to cultivate a rich array of speakers and panelists who can address critical technology topics across the professional media technology industry."

ConnecTechAsia is a three-day show comprising BroadcastAsia, CommunicAsia, and NXTAsia. The 2020 event will feature top speakers and brands from around the world, the latest content and technology showcases, and lively activities and networking events, all aimed at delivering ever-increasing educational value to attendees. Stands are available for booking now, and a full program schedule will be released nearer to the event date.

"We are thrilled to welcome SMPTE onboard as one of ConnecTechAsia's key partners, to bring attendees a robust program of insightful content from industry leaders around the globe. As the world's leading professional organization for media technology, SMPTE and its members bring with them unparalleled depth and highly relevant knowledge and education that will help the industry in the region tackle issues of next-generation broadcasting standards," said Ivan Ferrari, event director of ConnecTechAsia, Informa Markets.

SMPTE has a successful track record of producing and co-producing events for key industry trade shows. The Society hosts the Future of Cinema Conference each year at the NAB Show in Las Vegas and also works with IBC to program content for broadcast and cinema-related topics for the annual Amsterdam event.

Additional information about ConnecTechAsia is available at www.connectechasia.com. Further information about SMPTE is available at smpte.org.

# # #

About SMPTE®

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers®, or SMPTE, is defining the future of storytelling. The Society's mission is to enable the technical framework that allows the global professional community to make media for artistic, educational, and entertainment purposes and to distribute that content for the benefit and enjoyment of people worldwide. As a global volunteer-driven society of technologists, developers, and creatives, SMPTE is engaged in driving the quality and evolution of motion pictures, television, and professional media. The Society sets industry standards that help businesses maximize their markets more cost-effectively, provides relevant education that supports members' career growth, and fosters an engaged and diverse membership community.

About Informa Markets

ConnecTechAsia is organized by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the properties of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/191217SMPTE.docx

Link to Photos:

www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-ConnecTechAsia.jpg

Photo Caption: Logo for ConnectTechAsia2020