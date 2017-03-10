2017 NAB Show's "The Future of Cinema Conference: The Intersection of Technology, Art, & Commerce in Cinema," Produced in Partnership with SMPTE



The 2017 NAB Show's "The Future of Cinema Conference: The Intersection of Technology, Art, & Commerce in Cinema, produced in partnership with SMPTE," is scheduled for April 22-23. It will be among the highlights of the Society's presence at the show this year. The conference will feature two full days of expert presentations delving into how technical innovation, artistic intent, and evolving consumption and business models will interact to shape the future of cinema.



Conference session details and registration are available here: www.nabshow.com/attend/future-of-cinema-conference. Through March 24, SMPTE Members may use code EP02 to take $100 off the NAB Show nonmember rate for a Conference Flex Pass registration or to receive a free Exhibits Pass.



2017 NAB Show Preview

Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

Upper South Lobby, Booth L28



SMPTE Resources and Events at the 2017 NAB Show:



In its booth in the Upper South Hall Lobby, SMPTE will highlight recent advances in standards development, offer details on upcoming educational conferences and programs, and showcase the diversity of its work to encourage and support student engagement in the motion-imaging field. Visitors to the booth also will have the opportunity to learn more about the Society's new limited-edition book highlighting the industry leaders and innovators who have contributed to SMPTE's success over the past century.





IP Showcase

SMPTE, a founding member of the Joint Task Force for Networked Media (JT-NM), along with AMWA, EBU, and VSF, has teamed up with AES, AIMS, IABM, and MNA to develop the IP Showcase at the 2017 NAB Show. Located in the North Hall, Booth N4824, the IP Showcase will offer a holistic view of industry alignment, action, and transformation with respect to production, contribution, and primary distribution workflows over internet protocol (IP). The pavilion will assist professionals, including broadcast/IT engineers, CEOs, and producers, to determine how they can leverage benefits of the draft SMPTE ST-2110 specifications. Visitors will see engineering progress along with real-world examples of IP applications from leading networks and program-makers.





Membership Services

SMPTE Director of Membership Roberta Gorman, members of the SMPTE Board of Governors, and SMPTE Section leadership will be at the 2017 NAB Show to discuss membership benefits and the Society's role in global standards and interoperability. Prospective members will be able to join, and existing SMPTE Members may renew their SMPTE and Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) memberships on site. SMPTE Members who bring their co-workers, clients, and colleagues to the SMPTE booth to sign up for SMPTE membership will receive a thank-you gift. More information is available at www.smpte.org/join.





Publications

Visitors to the SMPTE booth will have the chance to view and order "The Honor Roll and Honorary Members of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers," a limited-edition book that showcases the past century's industry leaders and innovators. The Society also will be accepting pre-orders for "Magic & Miracles: 100 Years of Moving Image Science & Technology," a richly illustrated and meticulously crafted history of the Society and its groundbreaking work over the past century. SMPTE is offering new lower-cost international shipping options on these and all other products ordered from its online store at www.smpte.org/store.



As always, the Society will feature the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, which recently earned a Distinction Award from the New York Metro, Philadelphia Metro, Atlanta, and Rochester Chapters of the Society for Technical Communication (STC). By receiving this honor in the STC regional competition, in which entries are judged on technical content, achievement of purpose, and technical execution, the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal advances to the STC International Summit Awards (ISA) competition.



SMPTE also will be making the latest Standards Outcome Report as well as the SMPTE 2059 Interop Report, available at its booth and will provide information about the SMPTE Digital Library. Hosted on the IEEE Xplore(R) platform, the library provides extensive access to the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal (since 1916), more than 800 standards documents, and many conference papers. Access is available through subscription or individual membership. Access the Digitial Library online at journal.smpte.org.





Webcasts and Virtual Classroom Courses

SMPTE offers monthly educational webcasts and emerging technology webcasts to its members free of charge, as well as standards webcasts that are complimentary to all. Information about upcoming webcasts will be available at the show. More information can be found at www.smpte.org/webcasts.



Virtual Classroom programs include both independent study and live, instructor-led coaching sessions that cover more complex topics and activities. Each program begins and ends on specific dates and includes established learning goals for that period. Successful completion of these courses is determined by course activity completion and graded assessments. The latest addition to the SMPTE Virtual Classroom is IMF Essentials. This course is designed to provide media mastering and services professionals -- from developers to operations staff -- a comprehensive understanding of how Interoperable Master Format (IMF) addresses the proliferation of content versions (video, audio, and timed text) needed to service global distribution channels. Information about other courses is available at www.smpte.org/courses.







SMPTE Student Support: Events and Sponsored Memberships

Students are invited to the SMPTE booth from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, for a social mixer, where they can interact with SMPTE Members, including board of governors members, directors, Sections leadership, and staff who will discuss their work in the industry.



During the show, students can learn more about the student membership opportunity. They also can find out how to submit a paper for the SMPTE Student Paper Award or a special student edition of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal; apply for the Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship; and submit an entry for the Student Film Festival, which is produced in collaboration with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) during the SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, held Oct. 23-26 in Hollywood, California. More information on SMPTE's student services is online at www.smpte.org/students.



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-Student-Event-at-the-2016-NAB-Show.jpg

Photo Caption: SMPTE 2016 NAB Show Student Event





SMPTE and HPA 2017 NAB Show Events Showcase:



Entertainment Technology in the Connected Age (ETCA) Conference: Redefining the Entertainment Experience

SMPTE's fifth Entertainment Technology in the Connected Age (ETCA) conference will take place May 8-9 at the Microsoft Silicon Valley Campus in Mountain View, California. With a focus on redefining the entertainment experience, this year's event will take a fresh look at how the convergence of connectivity, bandwidth, and technology improvements is expanding entertainment distribution to the living room, mobile, and beyond. Experts from across the technology and entertainment realms will explore how the connected world is changing entertainment. They will also provide attendees with an actionable understanding of the technology and application trends driving future delivery of a compelling, connected entertainment experience. More information is available at www.smpte.org/etca2017.





Bits by the Bay 2017: Navigating Television's Next Wave

The SMPTE Washington, D.C., Section will hold its annual technology conference May 24-25 in Chesapeake Beach, Maryland. The event, which historically sells out, will feature new technologies and business models supporting the next wave of television. Attendees may register at www.smpte.org/bbtb2017.





HPA Tech Retreat UK, Presented by SMPTE Ltd.

The HPA Tech Retreat UK, presented by SMPTE Ltd., will return to Oxfordshire, England, July 11-13. Chaired by SMPTE Education Vice President Richard Welsh, HPA President Seth Hallen, and HPA Board Member Jerry Pierce, the second annual retreat will draw industry insiders to investigate and discuss -- and often debate -- the rapid onslaught of technological changes that affect how stories are seen, heard and shared. It is a unique, intimate event exclusively for those engaged in this expanding media environment. Over sessions led by peers and icons, attendees will enjoy nonstop opportunities for active engagement and networking. The event will take place at Heythrop Park Resort. More information can be found at www.hpatechretreatuk.org.





SMPTE17 Australia Conference & Exhibition

The SMPTE17 Technical Conference & Exhibition will take place July 18-21 in Sydney at the International Convention Centre. The biennial event features a four-day exhibition and three days of conference sessions focusing on linking the cutting edge of development with practical solutions to problems facing today's media industries. More information and online registration are available at smpte.com.au/2017/.





SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2017)

The SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2017) will take place Oct. 23-26 in Los Angeles at the Hollywood and Highland Center. This annual event is the world's premier forum for the exploration of media and entertainment technology.



SMPTE is now seeking proposals for technical papers for SMPTE 2017. The proposed papers must be informational and address technical theory, research, innovation, application, or practice specific to any of the evolving technologies associated with the media technology industry. The proposals themselves, comprising a topic heading, paper title, and one-page abstract, must be submitted no later than May 15. More information is available at www.smpte.org/smpte2017.





HPA Engineering Excellence Award

Information on submissions for the HPA Engineering Excellence Award will be announced during the 2017 NAB Show.





Company Quote:



"A great deal has happened for SMPTE since last year's NAB Show, and we look forward to highlighting the Society's numerous achievements across standards work, membership, and education initiatives, including the new Virtual Classroom course on IMF, which is the first in a series of courses dedicated to facilitating more effective implementation of key SMPTE standards, which will empower media companies. With a full slate of exciting events scheduled for 2017, we also have a lot to share about the many ways that current and prospective SMPTE Members can engage with one another and help to shape the ongoing evolution and success of the motion-imaging field."

-- Barbara H. Lange, Executive Director of SMPTE



Company Overview:



For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers (SMPTE, pronounced "simp-tee") have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, the Society has received an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code(TM) and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars(TM) are just two examples of the Society's notable work. As it enters its second century, the Society is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.



SMPTE's global membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to the Society's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.





