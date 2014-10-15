SMPTE to Receive Prestigious Philo T. Farnsworth Award at 66th Primetime Emmy Engineering Award Ceremony

Television Academy Will Recognize SMPTE for Its Significant Impact on Television Technology and Engineering

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Oct. 15, 2014 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, has been announced today as the recipient of the esteemed Philo T. Farnsworth Award by the Television Academy. The award, which will be presented at the 66th Primetime Emmy(R) Engineering Awards Ceremony Jan. 8, 2015, during the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, honors an agency, company, or institution whose contributions over time have made a significant impact on television technology and engineering.

"We are enormously pleased that SMPTE has been recognized for the impact of our work in advancing the creation, production, and delivery of television content and services," said Robert Seidel, SMPTE president-elect. "While a number of admirable corporations have earned this distinction, we are proud to be earning this award as an industry organization dedicated to standards creation and education in the motion-imaging field."

Founded in 1916 under the chairmanship of famed inventor Charles F. Jenkins, SMPTE was chartered to develop standards and provide training to streamline the U.S. government's burgeoning use of motion picture products. Increasing its scope in 1950 to embrace the emerging technology of television, the Society has continuously developed standards and educational programs that have made substantive impacts on this industry.

Notable technological advancements from SMPTE include the Society's trademark color bars and its core high-definition (HD) work including the Emmy Award-winning HD-SDI (standard definition interface) standard. Along with being responsible for the newly published and developed standards for the next-generation television format characteristics of ultra HD, high dynamic range, and immersive audio, SMPTE continues to contribute to the television ecosystem as it expands into a wide array of distribution channels enjoyed on omnipresent devices.

SMPTE congratulates Fellow Laurence J. Thorpe who will receive the Television Academy's Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award during the 66th Emmy Engineering Awards ceremony. Thorpe's contributions to the industry include leadership of HDTV development. In addition to publishing numerous papers on camera technology and HDTV, he served as an advisor to the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC), the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and SMPTE.

More information about SMPTE and its work is available at www.smpte.org.

